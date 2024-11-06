alert

Julie Johnson just made history as the first LGBTQ+ person ever elected to Congress from the South

Julie Johnson just made history as the first LGBTQ+ person ever elected to Congress from the South

Julia Johnson in front of United States and Texas flags
Courtesy Julie Johnson for Congress

“Julie is an experienced and tested leader who will bring an important voice to Washington. Her fearless advocacy has improved the lives of all Texans," said LGBTQ+ Victory Fund President and CEO Annise Parker.

Lesbian Texas State Rep. Julie Johnson just won a seat in the U.S. House, beating out Republican Darrell Day and Libertarian Kevin Hale, becoming the first out LGBTQ+ person elected from Congress from the South.

As a state representative, Johnson helped to kill anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and advocated for reproductive rights, and Equality PAC Cochairs Mark Takano and Ritchie Torres are sure she's going to continue to fight for "those who need it most, especially the LGBTQ community in Texas."

In a joint statement, Takano and Torres said that the over $600,000 the PAC spent on Johnson's campaign was well worth it for this historic victory. "Now as a history-making Member of Congress, Julie will continue to fight for the LGBTQ community at the national level," they said. "Texas has a battleground in the fight to protect our community. And we are proud to play an important role in ensuring this region has an LGBTQ representative at the national level. Equality PAC came in early to support Julie in a crowded primary field."

Not only did Johnson have the backing of the Equality PAC, but she was also endorsed by the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund.

"We are excited that Texas voters made LGBTQ+ history on Election Day by choosing Julie Johnson to represent them in the U.S. House," LGBTQ+ Victory Fund President and CEO Annise Parker said in a statement. "Julie is an experienced and tested leader who will bring an important voice to Washington. Her fearless advocacy has improved the lives of all Texans. LGBTQ+ Victory Fund is proud to support her candidacy, and we're confident that she will continue to be a dedicated public servant for her constituents and community."

