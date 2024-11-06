Julie Johnson just made history as the first LGBTQ+ person ever elected to Congress from the South

Lesbian Texas State Rep. Julie Johnson just won a seat in the U.S. House, beating out Republican Darrell Day and Libertarian Kevin Hale, becoming the first out LGBTQ+ person elected from Congress from the South.

As a state representative, Johnson helped to kill anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and advocated for reproductive rights, and Equality PAC Cochairs Mark Takano and Ritchie Torres are sure she's going to continue to fight for "those who need it most, especially the LGBTQ community in Texas."

In a joint statement, Takano and Torres said that the over $600,000 the PAC spent on Johnson's campaign was well worth it for this historic victory. "Now as a history-making Member of Congress, Julie will continue to fight for the LGBTQ community at the national level," they said. "Texas has a battleground in the fight to protect our community. And we are proud to play an important role in ensuring this region has an LGBTQ representative at the national level. Equality PAC came in early to support Julie in a crowded primary field."