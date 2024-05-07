Texas voters make history electing first LGBTQ+ state senator

Molly Cook has made history as the first out LGBTQ + state senator in Texas following her victory in a special election to replace John Whitmire, who resigned to become the mayor of Houston. An emergency room nurse, Cook won the election with 57 percent of the votes, defeating Democratic State Rep. Jarvis Johnson, who collected 43 percent, the Texas Tribune reports .

Saturday’s special election victory secures Cook a temporary position representing Senate District 15 until the end of the current year. She will face Johnson again in a highly anticipated Democratic primary runoff on May 28. This runoff will determine who will serve a full term starting in January 2025. Senate District 15 includes key Houston neighborhoods known for their liberal leanings.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Cook’s campaign strategy involved intensive voter engagement and was marked by solid fundraising efforts, particularly after the March primary, when she finished second to Johnson. Cook emphasized her deep roots in community service and her professional experience dealing with public health crises, which she argued brought a critical perspective to the legislative process.

Both candidates advocate for progressive platforms, supporting issues like abortion rights, LGBTQ+ protections, and increased funding for public schools. However, Cook has positioned herself slightly to the left of Johnson, particularly highlighting her stance on local issues and her grassroots campaign approach.

Cook’s victory is not just a win for her legislative agenda, but a significant milestone for LGBTQ+ representation in Texas. Her election, as the first out LGBTQ+ member of the Texas Senate, marks a turning point in the state.

The upcoming runoff between Cook and Johnson will be crucial in deciding the future political direction of Senate District 15, a district critical to the Democratic Party’s efforts to influence wider state policies. As they head into the runoff, both candidates continue to emphasize their readiness to address the needs of their constituents and to work towards a more inclusive and progressive Texas.