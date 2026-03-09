Skip to content
Donald Trump refuses to sign new laws until SAVE Act voting bill passes with added anti-trans provisions

“I, as President, will not sign other Bills until this is passed,” the president wrote.

donald trump on air force one

US President Donald Trump speaks with the media aboard Air Force One during a flight from Dover, Delaware, to Miami, Florida, on March 7, 2026.

Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump is escalating pressure on Congress to pass a major elections bill while insisting it include provisions targeting transgender people.

The legislation, the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, or SAVE Act, would require Americans registering to vote in federal elections to present documentary proof of U.S. citizenship and comply with stricter voter identification rules. Republicans say the measure is intended to prevent noncitizen voting, though such voting is already illegal, and documented cases are exceedingly rare.

“Great Job by hard working Scott Pressler on Fox & Friends talking about using the Filibuster … in order to pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT,” Trump wrote Sunday on his social media platform, Truth Social, referring to the gay conservative activist’s appearance on the Fox News morning show. “It must be done immediately. It supersedes everything else. MUST GO TO THE FRONT OF THE LINE.”

Trump also urged Republicans not to pass what he called a “watered down version,” outlining additional provisions he wants attached to the legislation, including banning transgender women from women’s sports and prohibiting gender-affirming medical care for minors.

“I, as President, will not sign other Bills until this is passed,” he wrote.

“GO FOR THE GOLD: MUST SHOW VOTER I.D. & PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP: NO MAIL-IN BALLOTS EXCEPT FOR MILITARY - ILLNESS, DISABILITY, TRAVEL: NO MEN IN WOMEN’S SPORTS: NO TRANSGENDER MUTILIZATION FOR CHILDREN! DO NOT FAIL!!!” Trump added.

Voting rights advocates have told The Advocate that the SAVE Act itself could create barriers for eligible voters. Because the measure requires documentary proof of citizenship when registering, people whose legal documents do not match their current name could face new obstacles to voting, including many married people and transgender Americans.

The White House did not immediately respond to The Advocate's request for comment.

Just last week, Trump posted a proposed list of policy priorities that included banning gender-affirming surgery for minors. An earlier version briefly included an exception allowing such care with “express written approval of the parents,” language that later disappeared in a revised version of the post.

The president has repeatedly invoked transgender issues in speeches and campaign appearances, often inserting them into unrelated policy debates. In rallies and public remarks, Trump has frequently claimed Democrats support “transgender for everybody,” using the phrase as shorthand for broader cultural grievances even when discussing topics such as education, health care, or government spending.

