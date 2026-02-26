Skip to content
Outraged Ben Shapiro says Candace Owens documentary labels Erika Kirk a ‘lesbian pedophile’

The far-right influencer for months accused the CEO of Turning Point USA of being involved in her husband, Charlie Kirk's, murder.

erika kirk blots her face with a tissue while sitting in the house gallery during the state of the union

Erika Kirk wipes a tear as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address during a Joint Session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on February 24, 2026, in Washington, DC.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Anti-LGBTQ+ influencer and right-wing filmmaker Candace Owens is promoting accusations that Erika Kirk engaged in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

The conspiracy theorist, who for months alleged the Turning Point USA CEO played a role in the assassination of her husband, Charlie Kirk, released a trailer on an upcoming “investigative” documentary series, Bride of Charlie. It follows months of her alleging on her podcast that the Turning Point USA organization, founded by Charlie Kirk, was part of his death or helped cover it up.

Charlie Kirk was among the most influential far-right voices of his generation and made numerous hateful comments about LGBTQ+ people. He was 31 when he was killed. Authorities have charged Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old cis man who authorities have said was dating his transgender roommate. Investigators believe Robinson acted alone.

The trailer for Owens’ documentary alleges involvement of Israeli Mossad and French intelligence in Charlie Kirk’s death. It also questions Erika Kirk’s public grieving of her husband, including selling merchandise at a funeral, tossing some of it out from a tent similar to the one where Charlie Kirk was shot during an appearance at Utah Valley University.

More salacious, the trailer also notes Erika Kirk worked with an evangelical charity based in Romania at the same time an infamous trafficking ring operated in the same area, in Constanta. In clips, none of which feature Owens’ voice, transcripts, investigator reports, and news headlines note a brothel that allegedly trafficked girls as young as 15 to men, including members of the U.S. military and civilians stationed at a base in Mihail Kogălniceanu.

The trailer then cuts to an alleged text conversation, with one party identified as Erika Frantzve, Erika Kirk’s maiden name. The conversation appears to show her accidentally writing “give me a sex” to someone instead of “give me a sec,” and then joking about it.

Then it shows social media conversations apparently between Erika Kirk and Jill Falcón, implying she was a 15-year-old, including sharing a meme from Finding Nemo captioned “I am going to touch your butt.”

The clip has outraged conservative pundits who were close to Charlie Kirk, including Ben Shapiro. He criticized the trailer and said those clips reiterate accusations Owens has already made about Erika Kirk.

“Apparently, she is calling Erica Kirk — she has been calling Erica Kirk — a lesbian pedophile grooming a 15-year-old,” Shapiro said in a clip on his own social media. He called Owens a "true vampire when it comes to conservativism." He called her "truly sick, truly evil." Shapiro has his own history of anti-LGBTQ+ remarks, and even in the clip criticizing Owens, made sure to identify Charlie Kirk’s accused assassin as “a trans-loving gay man who is a furry.”

The clip went online amid fresh criticism of Erika Kirk’s reactions on camera when President Donald Trump brought her as a guest to the State of the Union and discussed her husband’s death.

Watch the Candace Owens trailer below.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

The Latest

robert garcia and members of congress outside the chappaqua performing arts center
National

Clinton depositions spur Democrats’ demand for Donald Trump’s Epstein files testimony

“The person who actually appears more times in the files than the former president, who we want to speak with, is President Donald Trump," Rep. Robert Garcia said.

collage showing medical bandages in the shape of a chest binder
Transgender Health

'They better take away duct tape': Trans men say they'll keep binding despite FDA crackdown

Chest binders are a common first step to explore gender identity. Restricting them could push people back to unsafe DIY methods.

A man in a suit sits in a white chair. He is holding a microphone in his right hand and holding up both hands in a gesture. He is smiling.
National

Gov. Gavin Newsom again under fire for comments on trans athletes & pronouns

The California governor urged Democrats to be more "culturally normal."

​Harrison Browne and the US men's national hockey team at the State of the Union Address on Feb. 24, 2026.
News

'Heated Rivalry' star slams Olympic men’s hockey team for cozying up to Trump

Harrison Browne is not holding back in his critique of the men's national hockey team, who laughed at the gold medal-winning women's team.

More For You

How the Republicans’ SAVE America Act will disenfranchise married & LGBTQ+ Americans

people voting in a line of stations at a polling place

Voters make selections at their booths inside an early voting site on October 17, 2024, in Hendersonville, North Carolina.

Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images
Republicans in Congress have cast the SAVE America Act as a straightforward effort to “protect election integrity,” with Speaker Mike Johnson calling it “commonsense” and saying it is supported by “more than 80 percent of the American people.” But civil rights advocates and voting law experts warn the bill would do far more than tighten verification rules: It would erect new barriers that disproportionately burden marginalized voters whose legal identities do not neatly align with government paperwork, while also blocking millions of eligible Americans from voting. Keep Reading →

21 states now limit transgender people’s bathroom use, with criminal penalties in two

Bathroom signs no gender neutral option
21 states limit transgender people’s bathroom use, with criminal penalties in two
Shuttershock Creative
Nearly half of the states in the country want to check what’s in your pants before you can use the bathroom. Two make using the facilities in line with a person’s gender identity a crime. Keep Reading →

Trump endorses self-described ‘Nazi-ish’ Texas Republican as Peter Thiel backs his bid for Congress

jace yarbrough

Jace Yarbrough is a Republican running for Congress in Texas.

Jace Yarbrough/Facebook
A Texas Republican congressional candidate who has said critics might call his views “bigoted and backward and oppressive and Nazi-ish” got a high-profile boost this week from President Donald Trump and is already drawing financial backing from Peter Thiel, the out gay tech billionaire and co-founder of Palantir Technologies. Keep Reading →

Colorado’s Jared Polis embraces Trump’s national governors’ White House dinner snub: a ‘badge of honor’

colorado gov. jared polis speaking behind the state seal and in front of an lgbtq pride flag

Colorado Governor Jared Polis speaks during a community gathering at the site of an attack against a group of people holding a vigil for kidnapped Israeli citizens in Gaza in Boulder, Colorado, on June 4, 2025.

CHET STRANGE/AFP via Getty Images
The winter meeting of the National Governors Association is usually a refuge from the louder dramas of Washington, D.C.: a few days of policy panels, side conversations about housing and health care, and the quiet choreography of federalism. This year, it opened instead with a reminder of how difficult it has become to keep even the rituals of governance free from the pull of spectacle in the second Trump administration. Keep Reading →

Project 2025 creator wants to ban gender-affirming care for trans adults

Kevin Roberts

Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts

Screenshot via PBD Podcast
After successfully pushing unscientific bans against gender-affirming care for youth, the creator of Project 2025 wants to outlaw the life-saving treatment even for adults. Keep Reading →
