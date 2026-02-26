Outraged Ben Shapiro says Candace Owens documentary labels Erika Kirk a ‘lesbian pedophile’

Anti-LGBTQ+ influencer and right-wing filmmaker Candace Owens is promoting accusations that Erika Kirk engaged in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

The conspiracy theorist, who for months alleged the Turning Point USA CEO played a role in the assassination of her husband, Charlie Kirk, released a trailer on an upcoming “investigative” documentary series, Bride of Charlie. It follows months of her alleging on her podcast that the Turning Point USA organization, founded by Charlie Kirk, was part of his death or helped cover it up.

Charlie Kirk was among the most influential far-right voices of his generation and made numerous hateful comments about LGBTQ+ people. He was 31 when he was killed. Authorities have charged Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old cis man who authorities have said was dating his transgender roommate. Investigators believe Robinson acted alone.

The trailer for Owens’ documentary alleges involvement of Israeli Mossad and French intelligence in Charlie Kirk’s death. It also questions Erika Kirk’s public grieving of her husband, including selling merchandise at a funeral, tossing some of it out from a tent similar to the one where Charlie Kirk was shot during an appearance at Utah Valley University.

More salacious, the trailer also notes Erika Kirk worked with an evangelical charity based in Romania at the same time an infamous trafficking ring operated in the same area, in Constanta. In clips, none of which feature Owens’ voice, transcripts, investigator reports, and news headlines note a brothel that allegedly trafficked girls as young as 15 to men, including members of the U.S. military and civilians stationed at a base in Mihail Kogălniceanu.

The trailer then cuts to an alleged text conversation, with one party identified as Erika Frantzve, Erika Kirk’s maiden name. The conversation appears to show her accidentally writing “give me a sex” to someone instead of “give me a sec,” and then joking about it.

Then it shows social media conversations apparently between Erika Kirk and Jill Falcón, implying she was a 15-year-old, including sharing a meme from Finding Nemo captioned “I am going to touch your butt.”

The clip has outraged conservative pundits who were close to Charlie Kirk, including Ben Shapiro. He criticized the trailer and said those clips reiterate accusations Owens has already made about Erika Kirk.

“Apparently, she is calling Erica Kirk — she has been calling Erica Kirk — a lesbian pedophile grooming a 15-year-old,” Shapiro said in a clip on his own social media. He called Owens a "true vampire when it comes to conservativism." He called her "truly sick, truly evil." Shapiro has his own history of anti-LGBTQ+ remarks, and even in the clip criticizing Owens, made sure to identify Charlie Kirk’s accused assassin as “a trans-loving gay man who is a furry.”

The clip went online amid fresh criticism of Erika Kirk’s reactions on camera when President Donald Trump brought her as a guest to the State of the Union and discussed her husband’s death.

