Pete Buttigieg eyeing potential Michigan U.S. Senate race

Pete Buttigieg
Maxim Elramsisy/shutterstock

Chicago, Illinois- August 21, 2024: United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg at the Democratic National Convention.

The gay Democratic star is weighing multiple options for his family’s future.

Former U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is reportedly considering a run for Michigan’s U.S. Senate seat in 2026, following the surprise announcement that Democratic Sen. Gary Peters will not seek a third term.

Axios reports that Buttigieg, who rose to national prominence during his 2020 Democratic presidential campaign, is “taking a serious look” at entering the race. The Detroit Free Press adds that two sources familiar with Buttigieg’s thinking confirmed he is weighing his options, with one saying, “Pete’s looking into all of his options and figuring out how he can best continue to serve.”

Peters, 66, announced Tuesday that he plans to retire, citing a desire to “pass the torch.” His decision opens up a critical Senate seat in a battleground state, potentially setting the stage for a competitive and costly race.

Buttigieg, 43, and his husband, Chasten, live in Traverse City, where they moved to raise their twin children after he was appointed transportation secretary in PresidentJoe Biden’s administration. They purchased a home closer to Chasten Buttigieg’s family.

Buttigieg is also seen as a potential contender for Michigan’s governorship. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will leave office in 2026 because of term limits, presenting another opportunity for statewide office.

If Buttigieg enters and wins the Senate race, he would become the first out gay man to serve in the U.S. Senate. Should he decide to run for governor in 2026, Buttigieg could become Michigan’s first out gay chief executive. Dana Nessel, a lesbian and the state’s current attorney general, is the highest LGBTQ+ elected official in Michigan.

Buttigieg has been a rising star in the Democratic Party, often called upon to explain complicated policy issues or to debate with critics.

For now, Buttigieg has not made a decision, with a source telling the Detroit Free Press that “he’s taking a close look at this.”

PoliticsChasten ButtigiegYahoo FeedDemocratic PartyMichiganPete Buttigieg
chasten buttigiegdemocratic partymichiganpete buttigiegpoliticstraverse cityu.s. senate
Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
