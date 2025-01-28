Pete Buttigieg eyeing potential Michigan U.S. Senate race

Former U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is reportedly considering a run for Michigan’s U.S. Senate seat in 2026, following the surprise announcement that Democratic Sen. Gary Peters will not seek a third term.

Axios reports that Buttigieg, who rose to national prominence during his 2020 Democratic presidential campaign, is “taking a serious look” at entering the race. The Detroit Free Press adds that two sources familiar with Buttigieg’s thinking confirmed he is weighing his options, with one saying, “Pete’s looking into all of his options and figuring out how he can best continue to serve.”

Peters, 66, announced Tuesday that he plans to retire, citing a desire to “pass the torch.” His decision opens up a critical Senate seat in a battleground state, potentially setting the stage for a competitive and costly race.

Buttigieg, 43, and his husband, Chasten , live in Traverse City, where they moved to raise their twin children after he was appointed transportation secretary in President Joe Biden’s administration. They purchased a home closer to Chasten Buttigieg’s family.

Buttigieg is also seen as a potential contender for Michigan’s governorship. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will leave office in 2026 because of term limits, presenting another opportunity for statewide office.

If Buttigieg enters and wins the Senate race, he would become the first out gay man to serve in the U.S. Senate. Should he decide to run for governor in 2026, Buttigieg could become Michigan’s first out gay chief executive. Dana Nessel, a lesbian and the state’s current attorney general, is the highest LGBTQ+ elected official in Michigan.

Buttigieg has been a rising star in the Democratic Party, often called upon to explain complicated policy issues or to debate with critics.

For now, Buttigieg has not made a decision, with a source telling the Detroit Free Press that “he’s taking a close look at this.”