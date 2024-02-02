Philadelphia Democrat under fire for anti-LGBTQ+ comments in race against gay incumbent

Pennsylvania Democrats are dealing with a bigotry scandal as one of their own, who is challenging a gay incumbent state representative for the job, was revealed to harbor troubling anti-LGBTQ+ views.

The political climate in Philadelphia’s 47th Democratic Ward has been charged with controversy following Lewis Nash Sr.’s remarks on LGBTQ+ people came to light. Nash, the ward leader, is under fire for bigoted comments he allegedly made in his campaign against out state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta for the Pennsylvania House seat that Kenyatta holds.



The Philadelphia Inquirerreported on Thursday that in August, during a critical ward meeting attended by more than a dozen committee members — the elected representatives responsible for coordinating voter education and advocating for the party’s endorsed candidates — Nash raised several points of concern regarding public policy and LGBTQ+ children. The Inquirer reports that, based on an audio recording of this meeting, Nash voiced multiple debunked homophobic and transphobic theories common in right-wing circles. He suggested to committee members that they should consider voting for the Republican mayoral nominee, made claims about elected officials encouraging children to undergo gender confirmation surgery, and advised against voting “for a president that’s going to [support] the mutilation of kids.”

He disapproved of educational discussions about diverse family structures, explicitly mentioning his concern about children being taught “they got two mommies.” Additionally, Nash reportedly opposed the idea that a child should be allowed “to have an abortion without my permission.”

Kenyatta, who is also running for auditor general while seeking reelection to his state House seat (something allowed by Pennsylvania law), strongly condemned Nash’s comments on X, formerly Twitter.

“Let me be clear. The hatred, bigotry, homophobia and transphobia displayed by my opponent in this leaked audio — has ZERO PLACE in the Democratic Party,” Kenyatta wrote. He further criticized Nash’s remarks as being out of touch with the Democratic Party’s values on abortion access and the dignity of all people, including the LGBTQ+ community.

Kenyatta drew a contrast in his approach to working with people in a statement to The Advocate.

“My faith teaches me to lift up, ‘the least, the last, and the lost’ — that’s what guides my work. My opponent's comments speak for themselves and make clear he doesn’t share those values. Nor the values of the Democratic Party," Kenyatta said.

Bob Brady, the chair of the Democratic City Committee and former U.S. Representative, has condemned Nash’s comments as “totally disgraceful,” emphasizing that such rhetoric is incompatible with Democratic Party values, TheInquirer reports.



According to The Inquirer, Nash claimed that his comments were misinterpreted and reiterated his alignment with party leaders, including President Joe Biden. He emphasized the importance of parental rights in healthcare decisions for their children.

Nash did not respond to a request for comment from The Advocate.

Above image shows Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (left) and Lewis Nash Sr.

