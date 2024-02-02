Scroll To Top
Politics

Philadelphia Democrat under fire for anti-LGBTQ+ comments in race against gay incumbent

Malcolm Kenyatta Lewis Nash Sr Philadelphia Politicians
facebook @PhiladelphiaHouseDelegation @nashsrforstaterepresentative

Democrat Lewis Nash Sr. faces backlash for controversial comments on LGBTQ+ issues in the election against out state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta.

Cwnewser

Pennsylvania Democrats are dealing with a bigotry scandal as one of their own, who is challenging a gay incumbent state representative for the job, was revealed to harbor troubling anti-LGBTQ+ views.

The political climate in Philadelphia’s 47th Democratic Ward has been charged with controversy following Lewis Nash Sr.’s remarks on LGBTQ+ people came to light. Nash, the ward leader, is under fire for bigoted comments he allegedly made in his campaign against out state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta for the Pennsylvania House seat that Kenyatta holds.

The Philadelphia Inquirerreported on Thursday that in August, during a critical ward meeting attended by more than a dozen committee members — the elected representatives responsible for coordinating voter education and advocating for the party’s endorsed candidates — Nash raised several points of concern regarding public policy and LGBTQ+ children. The Inquirer reports that, based on an audio recording of this meeting, Nash voiced multiple debunked homophobic and transphobic theories common in right-wing circles. He suggested to committee members that they should consider voting for the Republican mayoral nominee, made claims about elected officials encouraging children to undergo gender confirmation surgery, and advised against voting “for a president that’s going to [support] the mutilation of kids.”

He disapproved of educational discussions about diverse family structures, explicitly mentioning his concern about children being taught “they got two mommies.” Additionally, Nash reportedly opposed the idea that a child should be allowed “to have an abortion without my permission.”

Kenyatta, who is also running for auditor general while seeking reelection to his state House seat (something allowed by Pennsylvania law), strongly condemned Nash’s comments on X, formerly Twitter.

“Let me be clear. The hatred, bigotry, homophobia and transphobia displayed by my opponent in this leaked audio — has ZERO PLACE in the Democratic Party,” Kenyatta wrote. He further criticized Nash’s remarks as being out of touch with the Democratic Party’s values on abortion access and the dignity of all people, including the LGBTQ+ community.

Kenyatta drew a contrast in his approach to working with people in a statement to The Advocate.

“My faith teaches me to lift up, ‘the least, the last, and the lost’ — that’s what guides my work. My opponent's comments speak for themselves and make clear he doesn’t share those values. Nor the values of the Democratic Party," Kenyatta said.

Bob Brady, the chair of the Democratic City Committee and former U.S. Representative, has condemned Nash’s comments as “totally disgraceful,” emphasizing that such rhetoric is incompatible with Democratic Party values, TheInquirer reports.

According to The Inquirer, Nash claimed that his comments were misinterpreted and reiterated his alignment with party leaders, including President Joe Biden. He emphasized the importance of parental rights in healthcare decisions for their children.

Nash did not respond to a request for comment from The Advocate.

Above image shows Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (left) and Lewis Nash Sr.

PoliticsDemocratic PartyPhiladelphiaSocietyYahoo FeedLGBTNewsTransgenderPoliticiansPennsylvania
newsphiladelphiapoliticspoliticiansdemocratic partylgbtqlgbtq youthgender-affirming carerepublican partytransphobiahomophobia
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio