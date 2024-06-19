Ryan Walters is too much even for Republicans in Oklahoma

Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters, the far-right conservative extremist at the helm of public schools in the state, has faced significant rebukes from the GOP-led Oklahoma state legislature and Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican . These measures come after months of public outcry over Walters’ leadership, particularly concerning his handling of LGBTQ + issues.

According to Tulsa radio station KRMG, the Oklahoma state budget, signed by Stitt and passed by a supermajority Republican legislature, includes provisions that limit Walters’ authority. Senate Bill 1122 enhances legislative oversight of Walters’ actions, specifically targeting his alleged misuse of taxpayer funds to elevate his political profile. The bill mandates that the attorney general ensure proper fund usage and grants the power to intervene if misuse is suspected, potentially leading to criminal charges.

Stitt also issued an executive order seen as aimed at Walters, prohibiting state agencies from entering into sole-source contracts with public relations firms. This move followed criticisms that Walters hired an out-of-state PR firm to arrange national media appearances promoting anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric. Walters’ agreement with the firm, Vought, pays $200 an hour, a move many have decried as an inappropriate use of public funds.

Walters made national headlines following the death of Nex Benedict, a transgender student who died after a brutal assault in an Oklahoma high school. Benedict’s death resulted in scrutiny over Walters’ history of discriminatory behaviors while in office including appointing Chaya Raichik, a Southern Poverty Law Center -designated “extremist” who runs the anti-LGBTQ+ Libs of TikTok account, to a state advisory committee.

Walters responded defiantly to these actions. In a statement reported by KRMG, he accused his opponents of attempting to silence him, claiming his efforts were supported by Oklahoma parents who oppose “woke indoctrination, radical gender games, and critical race theory.” Walters added, “This is an unprecedented attack on me and my office and resulted in a disgraceful attempt to silence millions of Oklahoma parents.”

Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign, celebrated the legislative actions as a win for accountability. “Today is a major victory for Oklahomans who have demanded their legislators hold Ryan Walters accountable for failing their kids, their schools, and their communities,” she said. Robinson emphasized that Walters tried to use taxpayer dollars to enhance his political image while neglecting the needs of Oklahoma’s schools, which rank 49th in the nation for K-12 education.

Nicole McAfee, executive director of Freedom Oklahoma, added, “After months of appeals from Oklahomans, the Oklahoma Legislature and Gov. Stitt have finally taken action to curtail Ryan Walters’s vanity PR spending and restrict his ability to threaten and misuse taxpayer funding to enact his hateful agenda. Ryan Walters has been the figurehead for policies and rhetoric that create hostile school environments that every day harm Oklahoma students, in situations that have continued to be highlighted since the death of Nex Benedict. Oklahoma students, families, and teachers deserve care and concern about providing the best education possible in an environment that fosters learning and access for all students. Unfortunately, even with today’s accountability measures, policymakers across the board continue to fail us in that regard. We deserve better.”

Stitt vetoed a third provision that would have required Walters to seek legislative permission before making decisions that could jeopardize federal funds for Oklahoma schools. Walters has faced scrutiny over his refusal to apply for federal grants or comply with federal civil rights laws, risking significant federal funding.

In response to Walters’ actions, HRC launched the “Remove Ryan Walters” campaign, mobilizing thousands of calls to state legislators, holding public events, and producing digital ads highlighting Walters’ failures.