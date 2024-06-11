Samuel Alito's wife, Martha-Ann, calls to replace the Pride flag with a 'shame' flag

Martha-Ann Alito is sick of seeing the LGBTQ+ Prideflag, so she's going to replace it with a "shame" flag instead.

The wife of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito was secretly recorded ranting against the rainbow banner last week at a Supreme Court Historical Society reception. Documentary filmmaker Lauren Windsor attended the event, posing as a conservative Christian donor, and poised a question to Alito about how to return the country to a "godly place."

Alito went on an unprompted rant about flags, saying in the recording, “You know what I want? I want a Sacred Heart of Jesus flag, because I have to look across the lagoon at the Pride flag for the next month.”