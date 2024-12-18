Sarah McBride gives moving farewell speech to Delaware Senate as she heads to D.C.

As the first out transgender member of Congress, Sarah McBride has a challenging road ahead — but she's taking to D.C. all the "hope" she's found in Delaware.

The former state senator, who will soon be a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, gave a moving farewell speech to her colleagues on Monday in which she thanked them for helping her "realize the awesome responsibility and the awesome opportunity that we have to leave this state better and kinder than we found it."

"This body is the engine of public policy for Delaware. It's looked out for the unseen and the unheard, it has fought for working families, it's protected children, and it's supported our retirees," McBride said. "With compassion and courage, we have proven time and time again that small states can do big things."