Pete Buttgigieg visits Little Rock on Juneteenth to endorse Chris Jones for Congress

Former U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttgigieg is in Little Rock, Arkansas, today to add his official endorsement to Democrat Chris Jones’ Congressional campaign, according to the Arkansas Times.

Buttgigieg, who joins 15 other politicians and community leaders that have already endorsed Jones for the position, is being praised for using his platform and status to support fellow progressive politicians. Many are also hoping that Buttgigieg's recent touring of the U.S. to uplift other Democrats like Jones is a sign that the former presidential candidate will once again run for our nation's highest office in 2028.

Jones, an accomplished scholar with degrees in math, physics, and nuclear engineering, is throwing his hat in the political ring for a second time, after coming in 2nd to Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders in the race for governor in 2022. The outcome was not extremely surprising in the state that has remained red in its elections since the 1960s — however, progressive Democrats are pushing to turn that tide in the South.

Jones' opponent for the Congressional seat is U.S. Rep. French Hill, a Republican politician and banker who's come under fire in the past for controversial, racially-charged campaign ads (when he ran against Clarke Tucker in 2018) and repeatedly voting to repeal the Affordable Care Act, among other far-right stances. But liberals in the state are hopeful since recent polls show Jones eking ahead of Hill in the race.

“Chris Jones is a leader rooted in his community, with a vision for building prosperity in Arkansas brick by brick,” Buttigieg said in his official announcement of the endorsement. “At a time when politics can feel like it’s punching you in the face, Chris is focused on a better future where entrepreneurs thrive, young people can find good-paying jobs, and politicians are held accountable. A scientist, an ordained minister, and someone who knows how to bridge divides, Chris would make an excellent representative in Congress – and I’m proud to join him on the campaign trail.”

“I’m honored to have Pete Buttigieg’s endorsement and excited to welcome him to Little Rock,” Jones stated in the announcement. “Pete is one of the strongest messengers in the country because he keeps the focus where it belongs: on the kitchen table issues shaping people’s lives, from the price of gas and groceries to the cost of housing and health care. Those are the same issues I hear about every day from families across Arkansas’s Second Congressional District. Pete understands what is at stake in this race for Arkansas families who deserve better representation and for the direction of our country. I’m proud to have him standing with us.”

The Rally with Jones and Buttigieg will take place tonight at 5:30 PM Central Time in Little Rock, Arkansas. Go to chrisjonesforcongress.com for more information, and visit mobile.us to RSVP for the event and get location details.

You can also watch the rally live tonight on YouTube: