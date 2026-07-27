Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Will churches welcome registered sex offenders? In viral videos, many say 'yes'

An out lesbian on TikTok is conducting what she calls "social experiments" by cold-calling churches to ask if they would allow a registered child sex offender to attend their Sunday family services, and posting videos of their responses.

Man sits alone in empty church

Man sits alone in empty church

Shutterstock

A self-described lesbian pro-choice Army veteran in Kentucky is going viral for posting videos to TikTok in which she phones churches to ask if a registered child sex offender would be welcome at their Sunday family services. The key part of her request goes like this in one of her more than 60 videos:

After inquiring about what times services are held, Nikalie Monroe tells the woman answering the phone at Real Life Ministries in Post Falls, Idaho, that she's a mom and married to a man with a dark past.

"It's kind of embarrassing, so please don't judge me," says Monroe, matter-of-factly. "My husband is a registered child sex offender and legally not allowed [near] kids or whatever, so I didn't know if there'd be any issues if we just came to service."

The woman on the other end of their recorded conversation, who identified herself as "Deb" in this video, hesitates for just a moment before telling Monroe, "There is not, no."

@nikalie.monroe

Testing your church Part 49 PDF Files #testingyourchurch #church #pdf #christiantiktok #religion

This video is labeled number 49, and Monroe has been conducting what she calls on her GoFundMe "social experiments" like this since at least November 2025.

All fall and winter, she asked churches if they would help a family with a starving baby, or would help pay for a fever reducer for an infant. In one video, Monroe reveals she and her partner do in fact have two small nieces they are raising because, as of January, their parents are incarcerated. In another video, she phoned a mosque in Charlotte, N.C. with the same request for help. "No hesitation," she captioned the video, and one commenter wrote, "Notice how he didn't even ask if you were Muslim."

On June 17, Monroe followed up those videos with a series of new recorded calls, labeled "Testing Your Church PDF Files;" PDF is internet slang for "pedophile." Her TikTok playlist has 62 of these videos; they can also be viewed on her Instagram account.

Related: 20 Christian churches, ranked on LGBTQ+ support

So how many churches have told Monroe a registered child sex offender would not be welcome at their Sunday church service?

Of the 62 videos featuring Monroe's calls, so far only one has resulted in an answer of "no": The Roman Catholic Blessed Sacrament Church in Dallas, Texas, said she and her fake family could not attend Sunday Mass.

One person commenting on another video suggested, "Oh, but if someone's gay, they can't?" That's actually not the case for most of the 20 Christian and Christian-affiliated churches in The Advocate's ranking of LGBTQ+ acceptance.

Monroe takes requests as well, and wrote on her GoFundMe that she's received hundreds of them. She said while she cannot guarantee she'll get a response, she says she will at least try. And she says she's also been getting blowback.

"You just hate Christians," is the caption of one video, describing some reactions to her project. Her response: "No, I'm just exposing the bad seeds within the church. I love the good Christians!" And a follower told her, "As a Christian I'm on your side."

"The pastors keep hoping I'll disappear," she captioned another video. "The algorithm keeps saying, 'Absolutely not.'"

If you're wondering if what Monroe does is legal, Kentucky law says so. It's what is known in legal and journalism circles as a "one party state," which means so long as one participant in a phone conversation is aware it's being recorded, no law is broken, even if the state where the other party is located doesn't allow it.

What about the churches? Are they violating the law if they allow a registered child sex offender to attend services in the presence of children? One law firm in Missouri has a FAQ about this very question on its website.

AG Financial advises pastors that, to their knowledge, no church has been held liable for "unknowingly allowing a registered sex offender to attend services." And their advice is they can do nothing, exclude all known registered sex offenders, or require them to sign an agreement.

But the woman who answered the phone at Real Life Ministries suggested all Monroe needed to do was have a conversation with their head of security, even when she claimed their make-believe son had been sexually abused by her make-believe husband, that he had served four years in prison for that crime and that he was forbidden to be near children. Monroe even asked if he could visit the church's daycare, and Deb didn't have an answer. A two-second search on Google revealed Idaho law requires registered sex offenders stay at least 500 feet from schools and daycares.

Deb instead referred her to Gary, the head of security, and her call went straight to voicemail, leaving Monroe free to visit church on Sunday with her sex offender husband and their abused son, neither of whom actually exist.

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Two adults and a child with rainbow face paint pose with Pride flags.
Opinion

A love letter to Provincetown and Family Week

For one LGBTQ+ family from Indiana, Family Week offered something rare: the joy of being surrounded by families that looked like theirs.

nancy mace
National

‘Proud transphobe’ Nancy Mace targets RuPaul & Congressional Black Caucus on her way out of Congress

The South Carolina Republican is escalating attacks on LGBTQ+ people and lawmakers of color.

steven cheung
Opinion

Richard Gere told the truth about USAID. Trump’s bully answered like a schoolyard bigot

White House communications director Steven Cheung reaches for a juvenile, 40-year-old sex fiction to criticize an actor’s defense of USAID, writes John Casey.

Andrew Tate with his mouth open, getting interviewed by press
Opinion

Andrew Tate's arrest shows the manosphere scam is unraveling

Opinion: Many men held up as role models to boys are being exposed as dangerous charlatans, writes Josh Ackley.

More For You

Finding God won't wash away Conor McGregor's sins

Conor McGregor with his hands folded in front of him

Conor McGregor of Ireland prior to his fight during the UFC 329 event on July 11, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC
Conor McGregor is a Christian now. Let’s all breathe a sigh of relief. The mixed-martial artist and former UFC champion joins Russell Brand, Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby, R. Kelly, Danny Masterson and others who have looked to rehabilitate their images through religious epiphany after accusations of sexual assault. These suspiciously timed spiritual awakenings always seem to take place during their trials, upon sentencing, after a verdict, or during imprisonment to faith-wash these men as former fallen angels ready for forgiveness and hopeful to get back into the public’s good favor by way of prayer and proselytizing. Religious groups always seems more than willing to welcome in men accused or convicted of sexual assault — especially if they have a huge megaphone they are willing to use. Keep Reading →

36 photos capturing Rhode Island Pride's nighttime magic

Three-photo collage showing performers on a brightly lit Pride parade float, the Providence Performing Arts Center illuminated at night, and marchers carrying a "Trans Lives Matter" banner during Rhode Island Pride in Providence.

Highlights from Rhode Island Pride's 50th anniversary celebration in Providence

Kristen Beres; Brian Felsenthal; Kris Laliberte
Rhode Island Pride celebrated its 50th anniversary on June 20 as thousands gathered in downtown Providence for a day of performances, community, and celebration. Keep Reading →

Texas judge who refused to marry gay couples wins $640k in lawsuit

McLennan County Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley

McLennan County Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley

First Liberty Institute
Earlier this week, a Texas judge ruled that the State Commission on Judicial Conduct could not enforce disciplinary action against a Waco justice of the peace for refusing to perform same-sex wedding ceremonies, as reported by NPR/PBS affiliate Kera News. Keep Reading →

​New Louisiana law allows deadnaming trans people — and more disrespect — in the workplace

trans rights signs

A new Louisiana law allows people to disrespect transgender coworkers.

Shutterstock
Louisiana workers will soon be shielded from discipline if they refuse to use a transgender or nonbinary coworker’s name or pronouns, under a new law signed by Republican Gov. Jeff Landry that LGBTQ+ advocates warn will invite workplace discrimination under the banner of free speech. Keep Reading →

Faith leaders: Silence on LGBTQ+ rights is no longer an option

An Episcopal bishop and other church members march in a Pride parade carrying a rainbow banner

A bishop marches in a Pride celebration in support of LGBTQ+ inclusion and equality

Png Studio Photography/Shutterstock
There are moments in public life when a community must decide who it is—truly, unapologetically, without flinching. The release of Sacred Worth, Shared Freedom by the Lavender Interfaith Collective (LInC) is one of those moments. Sacred Worth, Shared Freedom is a bold, multi-faith statement and call to action affirming the inherent dignity of LGBTIQ+ people and urging communities, leaders, and institutions to defend human rights, expand democratic freedoms, and stand in courageous solidarity against all forms of anti-LGBTIQ+ violence and discrimination. It is not simply a statement; it is a line in the sand drawn by people of faith who refuse to let fear have the final word. I write as one of them. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved