Michigan finds hair salon owner violated the law by directing trans people to pet groomers

Michigan officials say a hair salon owner who told transgender customers to go to pet groomers cannot turn them away.

The Michigan Civil Rights Commission said on July 27 that Studio 8 Hair Lab violated the state’s civil rights laws when owner Christine Geiger posted on social media that the business would not serve people who did not identify as either a man or a woman. Geiger made national news in 2023 after posting the discriminatory message on Facebook, making clear that transgender clients would not be served. “If a human identifies as anything other than a man/woman, please seek services at a local pet groomer,” Geiger wrote. “You are not welcome at this salon. Period.”

The commission ordered the post and similar messages removed in July, finding that they violated the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, which was expanded in 2023 to prohibit discrimination based on gender identity or expression.

Related: Michigan Salon Owner Refuses to Serve LGBTQ+ Community Because of ‘Pedophiles’

Officials said it was also the first time the law had been applied to social media posts, setting a precedent for businesses that publicly announce an intention to discriminate.

“As the first ruling to be issued in Michigan directly related to discriminatory advertising under the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, this decision establishes meaningful guidance for businesses, individuals, and future cases,” said Michigan Department of Civil Rights Executive Director John E. Johnson, Jr.

“It reinforces that the protections guaranteed under Michigan law extend to the ways businesses communicate with and serve the public, helping ensure those protections are applied consistently across evolving forms of public engagement.”

The state received more than 20 initial complaints. Three individuals — M. Harris, L. Maynard and H. Spooner — filed a lawsuit in Michigan state court, but the case was dismissed. That decision is being appealed. The three also pursued a certified complaint before the Civil Rights Commission.

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Studio 8 later sued the three complainants, but the commission ordered the salon to end what it deemed legal retaliation against them.

In addition to removing the offending posts, Studio 8 must pay the complainants’ legal fees, with Administrative Law Judge Robert J. Meade responsible for determining the amount. Geiger must also complete civil rights and anti-discrimination compliance training within six months and report back to the commission.

The business must publicly state that it will not deny goods or services based on any characteristic protected by Michigan’s anti-discrimination law. The commission also ordered that all information about the case be sent to the Board of Cosmetology and the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

Related: Salon Owner Who Told Trans/Queer Customers to Visit ‘Pet Groomer’ Facing Discrimination Charge

Geiger’s original post drew a rebuke from Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of then-U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and a Michigan native. The salon is in Traverse City, where the couple lives with their children.

“You’re free to have an opinion in this country, but you’re not free to discriminate,” Chasten Buttigieg told MSNBC at the time. “You are less free in this country if you have to start looking up in a directory where you will receive service and where you won’t.”