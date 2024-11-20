Scroll To Top
Politics

Congressional Democrats commemorate Transgender Day of Remembrance amid anti-trans GOP push

community vigil moment of silence in memory of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey
Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images

“Too many transgender people have been killed just for living as their true, authentic selves,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal said.

Cwnewser
Support The Advocate
LGBTQ+ stories are more important than ever. Join us in fighting for our future. Support our journalism.
One-timeMonthly

Congressional Democrats observed Transgender Day of Remembrance on Wednesday by introducing a resolution honoring the lives of transgender people lost to violence and pledging to combat the systemic issues fueling the crisis. Led by Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal, California Rep. Sara Jacobs, Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono, and Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan, the resolution reflects growing concern over escalating anti-transgender rhetoric and violence, particularly against Black and Latine transgender women.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

Jayapal, co-chair of the Congressional Equality Caucus’ Transgender Equality Task Force, noted the alarming rise in anti-trans violence as rhetoric and legislation targeting the trans community intensify.

“Too many transgender people have been killed just for living as their true, authentic selves,” Jayapal said in a press release. She called the resolution a tribute to the strength and resilience of the trans community and a commitment to never backing down in the fight for equality. “Trans lives matter, and our commitment to creating a just and equal society where everyone can thrive will never stop.”

The resolution highlights sobering statistics from the Trans Remembrance Project. Between November 2023 and October 2024, 113 transgender individuals died in the U.S., with 43 of those deaths resulting from violence. Globally, the numbers climb to 426 total deaths, including 309 violent fatalities. Hirono stressed the need for urgent action to address this epidemic, emphasizing the human rights of transgender individuals.

“No one should have to live their lives in fear simply for existing as they are,” she said. “I’m proud to sponsor this resolution to raise awareness of the discrimination and dangers that transgender communities face and to honor the memories of those whose lives were lost to violence.”

Jacobs highlighted the mental health toll on transgender youth, exacerbated by anti-LGBTQ+ policies and rhetoric. She pointed to President-elect Donald Trump’s agenda as a factor amplifying fear and violence. According to the Trevor Project, crisis calls among LGBTQ+ youth were up more than 700 percent after news of his election on November 5.

“So many people—especially youth—in the trans community are feeling scared and anxious right now,” Jacobs said. “Our bicameral resolution is a powerful reminder that anti-trans rhetoric can cost lives. No matter what, I will keep pushing back against hate so that everyone can live freely and authentically.”

Pocan, chair of the Congressional Equality Caucus, underscored the collective responsibility to combat anti-trans violence.

“Trans people—especially trans people of color—are facing an epidemic of hate and violence,” he said. “We all have a part to play in combatting this vile rhetoric and securing a future where trans people can live openly and authentically without fear.”

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsNon-topicsRM Editors PickYahoo FeedTransgenderPoliticians
californiademocratic partyhawaiimark pocanmazie hironopramila jayapalsara jacobstransgendertransgender day of remembranceu.s. house of representativeswashingtonwisconsin
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

photo gallery Exclusive First Look Images: Folsom East NYC kink street festival 2024
News

60 wild photos from Folsom Street East that prove New York City knows how to play

Melania Trump sunglasses american flags
Politics

Melania Trump cashed six-figure check to speak to gay Republicans at Mar-a-Lago

JD Vance republican hypocrite who previously dressed in drag pictured with red lipstick and colorful wigs
Election

While Trump's campaign remains mum on photo appearing to show JD Vance in drag, the internet has thoughts

True
Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff
Election

Kamala Harris's husband learned about Biden dropping out while with his gay friends

2024 presidental election buttons queer person laptop reading project2025 agenda47
Politics

If you think Project 2025 is scary, take a look at Donald Trump's Agenda 47

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio