Congressional Democrats commemorate Transgender Day of Remembrance amid anti-trans GOP push

Congressional Democrats observed Transgender Day of Remembrance on Wednesday by introducing a resolution honoring the lives of transgender people lost to violence and pledging to combat the systemic issues fueling the crisis. Led by Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal, California Rep. Sara Jacobs, Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono, and Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan, the resolution reflects growing concern over escalating anti-transgender rhetoric and violence, particularly against Black and Latine transgender women.

Jayapal, co-chair of the Congressional Equality Caucus’ Transgender Equality Task Force, noted the alarming rise in anti-trans violence as rhetoric and legislation targeting the trans community intensify.

“Too many transgender people have been killed just for living as their true, authentic selves,” Jayapal said in a press release. She called the resolution a tribute to the strength and resilience of the trans community and a commitment to never backing down in the fight for equality. “Trans lives matter, and our commitment to creating a just and equal society where everyone can thrive will never stop.”

The resolution highlights sobering statistics from the Trans Remembrance Project. Between November 2023 and October 2024, 113 transgender individuals died in the U.S., with 43 of those deaths resulting from violence. Globally, the numbers climb to 426 total deaths, including 309 violent fatalities. Hirono stressed the need for urgent action to address this epidemic, emphasizing the human rights of transgender individuals.

“No one should have to live their lives in fear simply for existing as they are,” she said. “I’m proud to sponsor this resolution to raise awareness of the discrimination and dangers that transgender communities face and to honor the memories of those whose lives were lost to violence.”

Jacobs highlighted the mental health toll on transgender youth, exacerbated by anti-LGBTQ+ policies and rhetoric. She pointed to President-elect Donald Trump’s agenda as a factor amplifying fear and violence. According to the Trevor Project, crisis calls among LGBTQ+ youth were up more than 700 percent after news of his election on November 5.

“So many people—especially youth—in the trans community are feeling scared and anxious right now,” Jacobs said. “Our bicameral resolution is a powerful reminder that anti-trans rhetoric can cost lives. No matter what, I will keep pushing back against hate so that everyone can live freely and authentically.”

Pocan, chair of the Congressional Equality Caucus, underscored the collective responsibility to combat anti-trans violence.

“Trans people—especially trans people of color—are facing an epidemic of hate and violence,” he said. “We all have a part to play in combatting this vile rhetoric and securing a future where trans people can live openly and authentically without fear.”