Scroll To Top
Politics

President Biden, HHS Secretary Becerra mark Transgender Day of Remembrance

President Joe Biden and HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra
Biden: courtesy White House; Becerra: Shutterstock

President Joe Biden and HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra

"There should be no place for hate in America — and yet too many transgender Americans, including young people, are cruelly targeted and face harassment simply for being themselves," Biden said.

trudestress
Support The Advocate
LGBTQ+ stories are more important than ever. Join us in fighting for our future. Support our journalism.
One-timeMonthly

President Joe Biden and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra are recognizing transgender Americans on Transgender Day of Remembrance, observed Wednesday, which commemorates those lost to violence.

"Today, on Transgender Day of Remembrance, we mourn the transgender Americans whose lives were taken this year in horrific acts of violence, said a statement from Biden. "There should be no place for hate in America — and yet too many transgender Americans, including young people, are cruelly targeted and face harassment simply for being themselves. It’s wrong. My Administration has taken significant action to strengthen the rights and protect the safety of all Americans, including working across the federal government to combat violence against transgender Americans. Every American deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, and to live free from discrimination. Today, we recommit ourselves to building a country where everyone is afforded that promise."

Becerra issued this statement: “Every day at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services we do all we can so that our fellow Americans, young and old, can live who they are, free from discrimination, harassment, and violence. We fight so that trans Americans can go to the doctor and receive the same treatment as any other patient … so that they feel welcomed at school and in their community for who they are. We fight for the rights of our transgender and nonbinary employees, including those within our own workforce, to have a safe and inclusive place to work. On this Transgender Day of Remembrance, I ask you to join me in recognizing the many transgender, nonbinary, and Two-Spirit Americans across this country for their extraordinary strength and resilience. We see you. We support you. We fight for you.”

It’s doubtful that incoming President Donald Trump or any federal government agency in a new Trump administration will support trans Americans, given his many anti-trans actions in his previous presidency and the hateful rhetoric that marked his campaign.

Republicans took a different approach on Trans Day of Remembrance. House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, announced that incoming Democratic U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride, the first trans member of Congress, and other trans people will be barred from using single-sex restrooms matching their gender identity in House-controlled spaces in the Capitol complex.

At least 30 trans, nonbinary, or gender-nonconforming people have died violently in 2024 in the U.S.. There are likely many more, as deaths often go unreported or misreported, or misgendering of victims leads to delays in their identification.

The Human Rights Campaign has recorded the violent deaths of 372 transgender and gender-expansive people in the U.S. since 2013. On Tuesday, ahead of the Day of Remembrance, HRC’s Foundation — its educational arm — issued a report, “The Epidemic of Violence Against the Transgender and Gender Non-Conforming Community in the United States.”

“The hate towards transgender and gender-expansive community members is fueled by disinformation, rhetoric and ideology that treats our community as political pawns ignoring the fact that we deserve the opportunity to live our lives fully without fear of harm or death,” Tori Cooper, director of community engagement for HRC’s Transgender Justice Initiative, said in a press release. “Over half of the victims reported were Black trans women, a disturbing reality that reflects the trend of violence that continues to plague our community which disproportionately faces racism, misogynoir, sexism, transphobia and a myriad of other societal issues. In spite of these tragedies, I choose to remember the beauty brought to the world by those victims who left this earth far too soon and will celebrate their memories by continuing to fight for them through the Trans Justice Initiative’s advocacy and our leadership development work.”

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsYahoo Feed
donald trumpjoe bidenrepublican partycrimedemocratic partydepartment of health and human servicesmike johnsonpoliticianssarah mcbridetransgendertransgender day of remembrancexavier becerra
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

photo gallery Exclusive First Look Images: Folsom East NYC kink street festival 2024
News

60 wild photos from Folsom Street East that prove New York City knows how to play

Melania Trump sunglasses american flags
Politics

Melania Trump cashed six-figure check to speak to gay Republicans at Mar-a-Lago

JD Vance republican hypocrite who previously dressed in drag pictured with red lipstick and colorful wigs
Election

While Trump's campaign remains mum on photo appearing to show JD Vance in drag, the internet has thoughts

True
Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff
Election

Kamala Harris's husband learned about Biden dropping out while with his gay friends

2024 presidental election buttons queer person laptop reading project2025 agenda47
Politics

If you think Project 2025 is scary, take a look at Donald Trump's Agenda 47

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio