Trans chaplain speaks to Tennessee legislature as Republicans try to erase people like her

In a landmark moment for Tennessee, Dahron Johnson, an out transgender chaplain, recently addressed the Tennessee House of Representatives — the first transgender person to do so — presenting a powerful rebuke to the state’s recent wave of legislation aimed at the LGBTQ+ community. Johnson’s January speech on the House floor, as detailed in an interview with The Advocate, emerged as a compelling narrative of resilience and defiance against the rising tide of anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment in Tennessee.

State Rep. Aftyn Behn, a Democrat from Davidson County, played a pivotal role by inviting Johnson, which not only highlighted Behn’s commitment to LGBTQ+ rights but also symbolized a significant moment of solidarity from within Tennessee’s legislative body, Nashville NBC affiliate WSMV reported. Johnson, serving as the Tennessee Equality Project Nashville cochair and an advocate across various sectors, brought her extensive experience advocating for marginalized communities to the forefront. Her presence, facilitated by supportive lawmakers like Behn, underscored a message of unity and progress, demonstrating that amid the state’s contentious political landscape, there are legislators committed to fostering an inclusive and equitable society for all Tennesseans.

Johnson discussed the opportunity with The Advocate, noting, “This really is a moment that came out of a desire to speak out of the normalcy of transgender folks’ lives, the utter day-to-dayness of gender-expansive folks’ lives.” Her remarks spotlight the fundamental humanity and deservingness of transgender individuals for the same respect, recognition, and rights afforded to all community members.

It wasn’t just a historical footnote; Johnson’s appearance was a calculated act of advocacy amid a hostile environment. The American Civil Liberties Union reports that Tennessee has seen a distressing uptick in anti-LGBTQ+ bills, with more than 20 introduced in the past year alone, aiming to strip away the rights and dignities of LGBTQ+ individuals. Johnson’s prayer and very presence starkly contrasted with these efforts.

Reflecting on the legislative atmosphere, Johnson emphasized the essential role of representation and inclusivity.

“You may be elected as a representative into the space, but you’re elected and called here so that you can do what you can to represent as many of the voices in your district as possible,” she said. “Even if somebody didn’t vote for you, they’re still a constituent of yours.”

The proliferation of anti-transgender legislation in Tennessee, subtly addressed by Johnson, fosters a climate of fear and exclusion, threatening not just the rights of transgender Tennesseans but also contributing to a broader culture of discrimination. Thus, Johnson’s invocation was more than a prayer for guidance — it was a clarion call for lawmakers to champion diversity and push toward a more inclusive society.

“I didn’t want to make a moment so much, but meet the moment for what it was,” Johnson said, acknowledging her groundbreaking role as the first transgender person to speak from such a platform within the Tennessee General Assembly.

Johnson’s reflections further delve into the broader LGBTQ+ rights struggle, drawing parallels between current anti-trans legislation and historical efforts to marginalize LGBTQ+ community members. “Then the red meat became us,” Johnson said, describing how transgender Americans are now the favored minority for right-wing extremists to attack.

Johnson painted a vision of hope and resilience, inspired by the belief that unity and creativity emerge from diversity and discord. “Our very stories of Genesis deal with the messy stuff of creation that’s formed into something else,” she said, linking the biblical creation narrative to the ongoing fight for LGBTQ+ rights.