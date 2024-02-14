Love, LGBTQ+ Style

You don’t have to be a celebrity to have a legendary love in your life. Meet two couples who shared a snapshot of their own love stories with The Advocate and reminded us of just how beautiful queer love can be — anywhere, anytime.

John McDonald & Tom Thayer

Key West, Fla.

Courtesy John McDonald & Tom Thayer

“We thought it would be fun to recreate a portrait we did 45 years ago,” Tom tells The Advocate. “We are married partners who have loved, lived, and worked side by side for 45 years.”

The original photo was taken in 1979 by well known photographer Chip Gobert, and the recent photo was recreated by Key West-based photographer Sarah Carleson.

Kimberly Beauge & Miranda Jacobs

Elizabeth City, N.C.

Courtesy Kimberly Beauge & Miranda Jacobs

“I was married to a man, had three children, and was a God-fearing Christian woman…. My upbringing led me to believe that there was something wrong with me,” Kimberly (on right) says. “I tried to pray it away and as a writer I put my feelings in a novel, hoping to rid myself of them. Nothing worked. (Big surprise.)

Then, this past March I came out as a lesbian and asked my husband for a divorce. Amid everything that was going on, I met Miranda. She’s lived a different life than me; she’s been out since she was around 13, and she’s worldly and experienced. It was love at first sight and much to my surprise, she took a chance on a ‘baby gay’ and it changed my life. I’m happy and in love. The freedom I’ve experienced with her is refreshing. She taught me to accept myself.”