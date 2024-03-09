Scroll To Top
Love and Sex

The strength of queer couples, from the Griners to the Takeis

George and Brad Takei
Image by Luke Fontana

In the new Advocate Channel program, Cover to Cover, Stephen Walker goes behind the scenes of The Advocate, Out, and Plus.

Advocate Channel's newest program, Cover to Cover, goes in-depth with equalpride's iconic publications — The Advocate, Out, and Plus. In the newest episode, Cover to Cover host Stephen Walker connects with equalpride's Editorial Director of Print, Neal Broverman, to chat about the Out100 gala and the recent Love issue of The Advocate, which featured an interview and photo shoot with George and Brad Takei and stories on other LGBTQ+ couples, including Brittney and Cherelle Griner. Check out a clip of the Cover to Cover interview below and go to advocatechannel.com to watch the full episode. You can catch the latest in LGBTQ+ news and culture by streaming AC live 24/7 at advocatechannel.com and on FireTV channels and news apps. You can also take Advocate Channel everywhere you go by downloading our app from the Apple store and Google Play.

From Your Site Articles
Love and SexVideoPrint IssueExclusivesCover StoriesYahoo Feed
lovegeorge takeilove storiesvideoexclusives
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Latest Stories

Advocate.com Editors

Read Full Bio