Earlier this year, Sherrell Cross made history as the new executive director of Dallas Pride, the first Black woman to hold the position in the organization’s 40-plus year history. A New Orleans native, Cross brings a unique blend of empathy, advocacy, and community-focused leadership, setting a new era for one of the nation’s largest pride celebrations.

After moving to Texas following Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Cross quickly immersed herself in community work. Her personal experiences, including her own complexities of coming out and understanding diverse perspectives, have equipped her for the challenges and triumphs faced by LGBTQ+ Dallasites.

Andrii Koval/Shutterstock

Cross’s leadership style is distinguished by her unwavering commitment to open, authentic dialogues and her focus on inclusivity. “I strongly believe that diversity and representation are crucial in our community,” she asserts. “Be it race, ethnicity, or gender, each perspective offers a unique view.” This conviction is mirrored in her initiatives to cultivate more diversity within Dallas Pride and the broader LGBTQ+ community in Dallas. Her vision includes providing spaces within Pride events for various organizations, ensuring that everyone feels represented and has a platform to share their resources and support.

Hearing from community members, she understands that Dallas Pride sometimes felt exclusive. Under her leadership, she is determined to ensure it is welcome to all. “We want [the community] to know that you also have a seat at this table.”

The Advocates is an annual feature celebrating 10 artists, activists, advocates, and others who strive to make the world a better place for all. Click here to read about our other honorable Advocates of the year, including cover star Cyndi Lauper!

Support LGBTQ+ media! Click here to subscribe and read full print issues of Out | The Advocate