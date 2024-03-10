Scroll To Top
Media

CEO of RuPaul’s new Allstora bookstore apologizes for carrying  books by anti-LGBTQ+ extremists

RuPaul
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Seemingly recognizing that it’s a retailer and not a library, the Drag Race host’s new venture revised its selections to exclude controversial content from right-wing writers, reaffirming its mission to be a safe space for LGBTQ+ narratives and voices.

Cwnewser

Allstora, the online bookstore co-founded by RuPaul, recently faced a whirlwind of criticism after it was revealed that the company was selling anti-LGBTQ+ books by right-wing authors, including Libs of TikTok’s Chaya Raichik. After initially doubling down and claiming to oppose censorship of any kind, the company quietly reversed itself before putting out a public apology.

The evolving decision to remove titles from right-wing extremists has sparked outrage among conservative media figures, who accuse the platform of censorship and hypocrisy, challenging its initial commitment to fighting book bans and promoting a broad spectrum of voices.

In a statement posted on the company’s website Saturday, Eric Cervini, CEO of Allstora and author, addressed the initial controversy.

“I want to take responsibility for our mistakes, and I want to apologize,” Cervini said, acknowledging the backlash from customers, RuPaul fans, marginalized authors, and readers who felt betrayed by the platform’s decisions. Cervini wrote that he neglected to maintain a platform for queer people that served as a safe haven for marginalized voices. “In building that space, I failed,” he said.

Related: RuPaul’s new online bookstore under fire for selling right-wing extremist, anti-LGBTQ+ titles

Following The Advocate’s initial inquiry over the books by these far-right authors, Allstora responded by updating its website to flag controversial titles as “contrary to our core values” and committing proceeds from these sales to fight against book bans through donations to the Rainbow Book Bus, a philanthropic arm of the venture. However, the company said it stood by its decision to sell books from all points of view in a stand against censorship.

This move, however, did not quell the dissent, with prominent figures like drag queen Lady Bunny voicing skepticism and disappointment over Allstora’s approach on Instagram. “Ru has a new, just announced book company called Allstora…But when you look at the site, you can buy Hitler’s Mein Kampf…Those ain’t MY people, Ru,” Lady Bunny wrote. She further questioned the platform’s reliance on community feedback to filter objectionable content and critiqued the essence of “rainbow capitalism” that seemed to underpin the venture.

Cervini’s apology shed light on this response, detailing the platform’s initial broad inclusion of literature.

“We decided to respond to the book bans with radical inclusivity... But therein lay my mistake. I wasn’t, in fact, building a library... Rather, I was building a platform to champion underserved authors and create community around their stories,” Cervini wrote.

In his apology, Cervini elaborated on the corrective measures Allstora is implementing, including introducing a reader-based flagging system to identify and remove objectionable content. “Going forward, we are committed to re-centering these tenets,” he promised.

A spokesperson for Allstora said he could not provide The Advocate with a statement before publication. RuPaul, who is currently traveling on a book tour to promote his memoir The House of Hidden Meanings, has not commented on the controversy.

MediaBooksRuPaulNon-topicsRM Editors PickYahoo FeedNewsBusiness
allstorabooksbusinesschaya raichiklgbtqlibs of tiktokrupaulrupaul’s drag racethe daily caller
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio