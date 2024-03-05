RuPaul’s new online bookstore under fire for selling right-wing extremist, anti-LGBTQ+ titles

RuPaul's recently launched online book is causing controversy after some of the books being sold through it.

Allstora, a freshly launched online book marketplace co-founded by the Emmy Award–winning host of RuPaul’s Drag Race and drag performer, has come under scrutiny. The platform, which prides itself on being an independent, author-owned marketplace offering over 10 million titles, aims to revolutionize the e-commerce landscape by ensuring fair compensation for authors, according to a press release. With a model that promises to double an author’s income through profit sharing and offers significant book discounts, Allstora’s introduction was initially met with enthusiasm.



However, the platform’s mission to “protect, promote, and empower all storytellers” through an equitable compensation model and to uplift the “voices of underrepresented groups, including LGBTQ+ people, women, and communities of color” has been questioned.

The criticism comes after users on X (formerly Twitter) exposed the site for listing books by authors known for their anti-LGBTQ+ stances, including titles by Riley Gaines, Robby Starbuck, Kirk Cameron, and other books from the conservative publisher Brave Books.

An online user posted a screenshot of Libs of TikTok’s Chaya Raichik’s book available on the site, which The Advocate could not find on the page later.

“Hi hello why is RuPaul’s online bookstore selling Chaya Raichik’s children’s book???” the person wrote.

However, other books by anti-LGBTQ+ authors were available at the time of query. Additionally, the inclusion of Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf and works by Bill O’Reilly has added to the backlash.

“Ru Paul’s new bookstore, Allstora, is selling copies of Hitler’s mein kampf and you get a member discount on it!” wrote Harvard Law instructor Alejandra Caraballo.

“I honestly didn’t even know there were this many editions and translations,” she added.

Later this month, RuPaul’s Book Club, a subscription service, is set to launch as part of Allstora’s offerings. The service highlights RuPaul’s curated book selections and seeks to connect readers with diverse narratives and authors. The club’s first selection is RuPaul’s memoir, The House of Hidden Meanings, which goes on sale Tuesday.

Representatives for RuPaul did not immediately respond to The Advocate’s request for comment.