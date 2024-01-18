Scroll To Top
Libs of TikTok leads vitriolic backlash against RuPaul’s latest Emmy win

Libs of TikTok Chaya Raichik Interview Footage RuPaul Kissing Emmy Award Statue
Chaya Raichik’s account amplified anti-LGBTQ+ sentiments following Drag Race' s Emmy victory.

Cwnewser

Following RuPaul’s Emmy win on Monday for RuPaul’s Drag Race, Chaya Raichik, the figure behind the controversial Libs of TikTok account, led a wave of criticism on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. A virtual cavalcade of right-wing users, many 'verified' with blue checkmarks, echoed Libs of TikTok's sentiments, collectively expressing their disapproval of the award and spewing anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric.

Raichik, whose account is known for its anti-LGBTQ+ stance and targeting LGBTQ+ people, sharply criticized RuPaul for what she perceived as encouraging the participation of children in drag. In her post on X, she accused RuPaul of “facilitating kids dressing in drag and performing provocatively” and used the Emmy win to emphasize these claims. Further, she claimed falsely that the Hollywood industry at large supported what she termed “the sexualization and grooming of children” by awarding a drag-focused show

The attack comes in the face of the cultural and social significance of RuPaul’s Drag Race, a show that has been a platform for celebrating the art of drag and LGBTQ+ representation across its 15 seasons. The celebrated show clinched the Best Reality Competition Program at this year’s Emmys, triumphing over heavyweights like The Amazing Race, Survivor, Top Chef, and The Voice. The victory marks the fifth time the show has won in this category.

During his acceptance speech, RuPaul referenced the spate of anti-drag bills pushed by Republicans in recent years. He also defended drag queen story hours in libraries and was warmly received by the audience.

“We are so honored to have this award. You guys are just lovely for honoring our show and recognizing all these queens. We have released into the wild hundreds of drag queens,” RuPaul said. “And listen, if a drag queen wants to read you a story at a library, listen to her because knowledge is power. And if someone tries to restrict your access to power, they are trying to scare you. So listen to a drag queen!”

Drag Race now boasts a staggering tally of 29 Emmys and 63 nominations. RuPaul’s eighth consecutive win as host cements his status as the most awarded host in Emmy history and establishes him as the record-holder for the most Emmy wins by a person of color.

Since the summer of 2022, there has been a notable increase in anti-drag sentiment and attacks, as documented by organizations such as GLAAD. The uptick in hostility has not dampened the spirit of the drag community, as evidenced by the continued success and cultural influence of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
