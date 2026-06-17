Man harasses father in Alabama for helping his young daughters in ladies’ room

A new video making the rounds on social media shows an older man angrily confronting a young father, Tyler Brodsky, who had gone into a women's restroom at an Alabama gas station to assist his very young daughters.

The man, who is seen calling the police on Brodsky in the video, was upset because apparently his wife and her elderly mother were waiting outside because they didn't feel comfortable entering while the man was in there. At one point, the man even suggests that Brodsky should have asked a female stranger to escort his daughters to the restroom or taken them into the men's restroom.

The video goes on to show the man refusing to calm down, even though one of Brodsky’s children was visibly upset by his shouting. It also shows a woman, who appears to be a QuikTrip employee, attempting to assuage the situation by making the angry man leave the restroom while Brodsky finished helping his daughters wash their hands. The woman apologized to Brodsky about the other man's behavior and made attempts to calm and soothe the crying child.

#RoadTrip #parenting #fyp #viral ♬ original sound - Tyler Brodsky @tylerbrodsky2 Y’all make this man famous. We stopped at a QuikTrip on our road trip from Florida back to Oklahoma so my daughters could use the restroom. The women’s restroom was empty, so I took them in. I’d rather do that than bring two little girls into a men’s bathroom full of grown men and dirty stalls. This guy comes barging in yelling, scares my daughters, and somehow thinks THEY should’ve been in the men’s room instead. Am I wrong here? 🤷♂️ #GirlDad

An even more disturbing part of the video shows the man become angrier after noticing Brodsky was videoing him while he and his daughters attempt to leave the store. In front of the young children, the man appears to push at Brodsky, who then calmly says, "Keep your hands off me," to which the man replies, "Well stop videoing me."

After the ordeal, Brodsky posted the video to TikTok, writing, "Y’all make this man famous."



"We stopped at a QuikTrip on our road trip from Florida back to Oklahoma so my daughters could use the restroom," he continued in the post. "The women’s restroom was empty, so I took them in. I’d rather do that than bring two little girls into a men’s bathroom full of grown men and dirty stalls. This guy comes barging in yelling, scares my daughters, and somehow thinks THEY should’ve been in the men’s room instead. Am I wrong here?"