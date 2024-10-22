Scroll To Top
These inspiring LGBTQ+ young people are changing the world

The Champions of the GenderCool Project top our list of inspiring young LGBTQ+ people who are making change happen now.

Being a kid isn’t always easy. Then add the experience of being queer, trans, or nonbinary to one’s adolescent years. For many it can be downright awful, especially considering the anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric from the far right that continues to add toxicity, hate, and division to our nation and world.

While this is a harsh reality that we must continue to fight, there are also many, many LGBTQ+ young people who are deeply loved and supported by their families, schools, and communities. They are thriving, and we need to hear their stories too.

Meet a few of these inspiring individuals in our cover story celebrating trans youth. The Advocate’s Ryan Adamczeski recently got a chance to chat with some of the Champions of the GenderCool Project, an organization founded by the families of trans and gender-nonconforming children focused on bringing positive stories about them to the world.

In this issue we also highlight 10 other LGBTQ+ young people who are dominating their respective fields and unapologetically using their platforms to create change, understanding, and visibility. From actors to athletes to activists, these amazing individuals will surely have you feeling at least a tad bit more optimistic about the future of our world.

Sometimes to change the course of history, it’s important to look back, too. Which is why we wanted to honor the memory of a young trans trailblazer from the past. Check out our story on about actress and Andy Warhol muse Candy Darling, who tragically passed away at 29. However, a recent book and upcoming biopic (starring trans Barbie breakout star Hari Nef in the lead role) are breathing new life into the icon’s legacy.

Thank you for your continued readership — and remember, a brighter future lies ahead! I can feel it.

Desirée Guerrero

Editor in Chief, The Advocate

@artsyfartsydes

