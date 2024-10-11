Is it still safe to come out at work? The truth about LGBTQ+ inclusion in the workplace

My experience coming out at work was complicated, to say the least. When I first began dating women in my 20s, my coworkers assumed I was a lesbian — and I didn’t correct them. It was only much later that I proudly and publicly claimed the identities bisexual and pansexual, terms I initially feared would be too difficult for others to understand. Was it challenging? Yes. Was it worth it? Absolutely.

Today, on National Coming Out Day, I’m thinking about all the LGBTQ+ employees standing where I once did.

Many of them are watching closely as diversity, equity, and inclusion programs come under attack and questioning whether it’s still worth it to come out at work. Unfortunately, I can’t blame them. Over the past year, right-wing extremists like Robby Starbuck have been on a mission to turn DEI from a business no-brainer into a dangerous booeyman. Several high-profile corporations have fallen prey to his tactics, publicly stepping away from their DEI initiatives and distancing themselves from the LGBTQ+ community.

But the truth is the backlash has not shaken the bedrock. Most corporate leaders remain firmly committed to building businesses where LGBTQ+ employees belong. I’ve been in boardrooms and on calls with corporate leaders, and no one is questioning that LGBTQ+ employees are an important, valuable part of the workforce. I don’t know of a single major company that has rescinded its antidiscrimination policies or protections for sexual orientation and identity.

Still, given the current context, corporate leaders must make their commitment to LGBTQ+ employees clear.

These employees are making their own cost-benefit calculations about whether it is safe to be out at work. In a recent survey, 94 percent of respondents felt LGBTQ+ equality has worsened in the last year, and employees are watching closely to see how their companies are responding to the onslaught of attacks on LGBTQ+ rights. As one respondent put it, “I used to be ‘loud and proud’ but have dialed back due to the general social climate, especially in my state.”

LGBTQ+ employees might be wondering whether their company will be the next to be sucked in by Starbuck. And in the absence of clear, affirmative support from their leaders, they might conclude that coming out is just not worth the potential personal cost. Worse still, they might even head for the door. So employers need to provide that clear, affirmative support. No matter what salacious headlines are swirling, the message to employees (and potential employees) needs to be: this is a place where you belong.

Make no mistake: This isn’t just about making people feel good —t his is about doing what’s good for business. Inclusive environments correlate with higher retention rates, enhanced collaboration, and breakthrough innovations. In other words, when LGBTQ+ employees feel safe to come out, companies come out on top. And that’s why the vast majority of corporate leaders recognize that diversity is far from just a buzzword, it's a competitive edge. They know companies that fail to foster true belonging risk losing out on an enormous, talented workforce — not just today, but tomorrow. The number of adults identifying as LGBTQ+ has reached historic highs, with Gen Z as the queerest generation yet.

Building a sense of belonging will look different for every company. It might mean a bold statement from the CEO reaffirming support for LGBTQ+ employees. It might mean many small, challenging conversations with team members to set the norm that anti-LGBTQ jokes won’t be tolerated. Of course, even after all that, not every employee will feel ready to come out — and that’s OK. The point is to make it clear that, if and when they want to, it will be worth it.

On the very first National Coming Out Day in 1988, activists sent out a mailer to people all across the country. It said: “No matter how far in the closet or out of the closet you are, you have a NEXT STEP.” Corporate leaders today can find inspiration in that message: you don’t have to be perfect, but take the next step so that it’s easier for your LGBTQ+ employees to take their next step, whatever it may be.

Erin Uritus (she/her) is the CEO of Out & Equal, the premier nonprofit working to advance LGBTQ+ representation, equity, inclusion, and belonging in the workplace.

