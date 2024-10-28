Kamala Harris is fighting for us—it's time we stand up and fight for her

As a proud Black man, a gay man, and someone who has survived and spoken out against sexual violence, I want to talk to my community—Black men, Black gay men, and the LGBTQ+ family. We're not going back, so we need to rally behind Vice President Kamala Harris.



She's been fighting for us, and now it's our turn to stand up and fight for her by voting—and voting now.

Some of you may have seen me on MTV's Catfish, where I shared my story as a survivor of sexual violence. That's why supporting Kamala Harris is so important to me, as she's fighting for people like us who need change. But let's keep it real: Kamala Harris hasn't always been perfect and has faced some tough challenges. Still, her willingness to evolve and fight for a better future sets her apart.

Let me break it down.

Criminal Justice Reform—Helping People in Our Community

Kamala Harris knows that too many Black men end up in jail for things that don't deserve such harsh punishment. She's fighting to change that. One way she's doing it is by working to get rid of mandatory minimum sentences. Judges could make fairer decisions based on the situation instead of sending someone to jail for a set amount of time. It's crucial because many Black men have been unfairly stuck in prison for way too long due to strict sentencing rules.

Now, let's acknowledge that her earlier career as a prosecutor raised concerns for some in the Black community. People questioned whether her tough-on-crime approach was helping or hurting us. But Harris has addressed these concerns and has shifted her stance, championing real reforms that seek to undo some of the harm caused by outdated policies. Her evolution shows that she listens, learns, and fights to do what's right.

Cash Bail Reform—Changing Unfair Systems

Kamala Harris is also fighting for cash bail reform. Right now, if you get arrested, you often have to pay a lot of money to get out of jail while you wait for your court date. But many Black men don't have that money, so they end up sitting in jail for weeks or months, even if they didn't do anything wrong. Kamala wants to fix that by changing the rules so you don't have to pay cash to get out of jail. We all know that too often, money determines who stays behind bars and who walks free—and that's not justice.

We need a system where your bank account doesn't decide your freedom.

Weed Reform—Making Things Fair

A lot of Black men have been arrested just for having weed, even though many people use it. Kamala Harris wants to decriminalize marijuana, which means she wants to stop people from being arrested just for having weed. Even better, she wants to erase the criminal records of people who were put in jail for minor weed offenses. This way, Black men who were punished unfairly can have a fresh start and better job chances.

Kamala knows that weed is now legal in many places, and she wants to make sure that Black communities—who were hurt the most by weed arrests—get the chance to benefit from the legal weed business. This means helping Black entrepreneurs open weed businesses and create jobs.

LGBTQ+ Rights—Protecting Our Right to Be Ourselves

As a Black gay man, I'm proud to see Kamala Harris fighting for LGBTQ+ rights. She supports the Equality Act, which is a law that says you can't be mistreated just because of your sexuality or gender identity. This means that whether you're gay, trans, or anything else, Kamala believes you should be treated equally at work, at school, and in everyday life. She's always been there for our community, ensuring we can live proudly and safely.

Supporting Survivors of Sexual Violence—Giving Us a Voice

Kamala has also worked hard to help people who have survived sexual violence. She knows how hard it is for victims to speak up and get justice and has fought for stronger laws to protect us. She's making sure abusers are held accountable and that survivors get the support they need to heal. I've used my voice to stand up for survivors, and Kamala has used her power to make real change for us.

Michigan and Arizona—The Key to Winning

As someone who grew up in Michigan, I know how important my home state is in this election. Michigan will be one of the states deciding whether Kamala Harris wins or loses, and we need to make sure she wins. Black men in Michigan need to turn out and vote. We've got the power to change this election.

Arizona is another close state, but there's hope. Every vote counts, and every voice matters. If we show up for Kamala, she will show up for us.

It's Time to Vote

Kamala Harris has done so much to fight for us, but none of it will matter if we don't get out and vote. Voting isn't just about choosing a leader—it's about protecting our rights and ensuring we have someone in office who understands our struggles. Kamala has proven that she is fighting for Black men, Black gay men, survivors of violence, and the LGBTQ+ community. Now it's our turn to fight for her.

So don't wait. Get out and vote today. Kamala Harris is leading the fight for a better future, but we need to make sure she gets the chance to keep going. Let's stand up, vote, and protect our communities. Our future depends on it.

Joshua Zeke Thomas is a celebrity DJ, producer, sexual assault awareness advocate & TV host. Joshua, the son of NBA Hall of Fame point guard Isiah Thomas, embodies perseverance, using his platform to educate and inform followers on issues that matter to him most. Like and follow him on Instagram at @zeke_thomas.

