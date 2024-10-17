Australia police arrest 13 people in string of 'concerning' attacks on gay men through Grindr

Australia police have detained 13 suspects after several LGBTQ+ men were robbed and assaulted by people they met on Grindr and other gay dating apps in a string of unrelated attacks.

Police in Melbourne, the second largest city in the country, told Guardian Australia that the five victims met their assailants on gay dating and hook-up apps before they were “then allegedly assaulted, robbed, threatened and subjected to homophobic comments.” Some of the attacks were filmed, or involved locating victims' houses using social media.

Law enforcement said several boys under the age of 18 were among those arrested, including two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old, two of whom were released pending summons, and one of whom was charged with attempted armed robbery as well as intentionally causing injury and criminal damage. An 18-year-old was also arrested and charged with home invasion and recklessly causing injury.

While police do not suspect the cases to be related, they urged other victims or those with knowledge about the cases to coming forward, as well as urged members of the public to take precautionary measures when meeting people from online.

“If you or someone you know has experienced this behavior after using a dating app or other social media platform please make a report to police," they said. "As when using any app or social media platform, please always remain vigilant by protecting your identity and location and verifying the other person’s identity before meeting up.”

Grindr users in the state of Victoria are now given a safety warning upon opening the app that further advises them on which precautions to take, such as meeting in a public place and sharing your location with someone trusted.

After reports of the attacks first surfaced in July, Victoria Police Priority and Safer Communities Division Acting Commander Kelly Lawson said, via the Star Observer, that the department "is committed to the safety and well-being of LGBTIQA+ communities” as it investigates.

“There is absolutely no place for this type of concerning behavior in our society," Lawson said. "Everyone has a right to go about their lives, meet new people, and start a relationship in safety.”

