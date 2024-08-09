15 of the gayest Summer Olympic sports

JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images; ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images; Chris Graythen/Getty Images; Naomi Baker/Getty Images; Clive Rose/Getty Images
Let's be real for a second — sports are super homoerotic.
There's just nothing like the world's finest specimen getting physical with athletes of the same gender. Though some competitions are a little more spicy than others.
Seeing as the Olympics always see the world come together over skin-to-skin contact, here are the sports we think are the most relatable to the LGBTQ+ community.
Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.
Diving
Clive Rose/Getty Images
One word: Speedos.
Gymnastics
David Ramos/Getty Images
Yeah, gymnasts can flip, but have you ever tried to organize a group brunch with queer people? I don't need Simone Biles flexibility, but I do need a text back, Juniper.
Track and Field
JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images
Even the great Sha'Carri Richardson has nothing on the average drag queen when there's a sale at Sephora.
Pole vault
EvrenKalinbacak / Shutterstock
We don't need to explain this one, only to link the video of Anthony Ammirati's giant package taking him down.
Seriously, couldn't the drag artists from the opening ceremony have taught him how to tuck?
Soccer (but only the women)
Naomi Baker/Getty Images
Women's soccer is the gayest sport in the Olympics, but men's soccer is the straightest. In the end, it averages out to a healthy bisexual.
Tennis
Kelly Kline/Getty Images
I don't know what goes back and forth more in this sport — the actual tennis balls, or the players' attitudes on LGBTQ+ inclusion.
Basketball
Any lesbian is putty in the hands of a woman over 6-feet tall.
Wrestling
This one goes all the way back to ancient Greece, where the athletes would wrestle naked, as the nude form was associated with heroism and thought to be pleasing to the gods.
What, were you expecting a sex joke? How about you try learning something for once?
Rowing
Soeren Stache/picture alliance via Getty Images
There's nothing more homoerotic than men working together on a boat. And yes, that also includes the Navy and your dad's regular "fishing trips."
Rugby Sevens
ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images
I don't know anything about how rugby works — I got distracted when they started making full body contact.
Weightlifting
Chris Graythen/Getty Images
When they're on a world stage, gym LGBTQ+ folks don't need to post their workout routines to Instagram.
Softball
Xue Yubin/Xinhua via Getty Images
I refuse to believe A League of Their Ownisn't the universal women's softball/baseball experience.
Cycling
Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images
With no contact and minimal interaction maintaining happiness, we're dubbing cycling one for the aroaces.
Beach Volleyball
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
What is beach volleyball if not indoor volleyball's flamboyant cousin who likes to hang out around the apartment shirtless?
Fencing
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Two opponents battling to poke each other with their poles? No further comment.