Scroll To Top
Sports

Sha’Carri Richardson wins 100-meter, earning spot at Paris Olympics

ShaCarri Richardson US Olympic Team 2024 Track and Field Trials
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The fastest woman in the world will finally represent the United States at the Olympics.

Sha'Carri Richardson will finally have the chance to compete in the Olympics after winning the women's 100-meter race at the United States track trials.

The out 24-year-old sprinter finished the Saturday race in first place with a time of 10.71 seconds, maintaining her status as the fastest woman in the world and solidifying her spot in the upcoming Paris Olympics. Richardson began pounding her chest in celebration moments before she crossed the finish line, quickly going to her grandmother afterwards for a crushing hug.

“I feel honored. I feel every chapter I’ve been through in my life prepared me for this moment," Richardson said following her victory, via multiple outlets. "The emotion was just joy because of the hard work I put in, not just physically on the track, but mentally and emotionally to grow into the mature young lady I am today."

Richardson was slated to compete at the Tokyo Olympics after she won the 100-meter final at the U.S trials three years ago, just one week after her mother passed away. She later tested positive for THC, one of the active components of cannabis, and received a one-month suspension which prevented her from competing that year. Richardson said at the time that she had smoked marijuana to cope with her mother's death, coupled with the pressure of competing on such a large stage.

The athlete has spent the years since vigorously training under the mentality of “I’m Not Back, I’m Better.” She solidified her growth when she won the 100-meter world title at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Hungary, finishing with a personal best of 10.65 seconds and officially becoming the fastest woman alive.

“I’d say the message I’m sending out is to believe in yourself no matter what,” Richardson continued. “You want to remain solid in yourself. Stay grounded in yourself and your hard work.”

From Your Site Articles
SportsYahoo FeedOlympicsNews
100 meter2024 olympicslgbtq+ athletesolympic trialsparis olympicssha'carri richardsonsprintersprintingunited statessports
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - HuluOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Arthur Nory; Gus Kenworthy; Gabriel Santana
People

25 pics of hot, shirtless celebs just to remind us of warmer weather

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Photo Gallery Sexy Gay Men Elksa Glasgow Scotland
Photography

21+ steamy photos of Scotland’s finest gay men in Elska Glasgow

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

10 of the Best and Steamiest Queer Sex Scenes of 2023
Arts & Entertainment

10 of the Best and Steamiest Queer Sex Scenes of 2023

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio