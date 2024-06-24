Sha’Carri Richardson wins 100-meter, earning spot at Paris Olympics

Sha'Carri Richardson will finally have the chance to compete in the Olympics after winning the women's 100-meter race at the United States track trials.
The out 24-year-old sprinter finished the Saturday race in first place with a time of 10.71 seconds, maintaining her status as the fastest woman in the world and solidifying her spot in the upcoming Paris Olympics. Richardson began pounding her chest in celebration moments before she crossed the finish line, quickly going to her grandmother afterwards for a crushing hug.
“I feel honored. I feel every chapter I’ve been through in my life prepared me for this moment," Richardson said following her victory, via multiple outlets. "The emotion was just joy because of the hard work I put in, not just physically on the track, but mentally and emotionally to grow into the mature young lady I am today."
Richardson was slated to compete at the Tokyo Olympics after she won the 100-meter final at the U.S trials three years ago, just one week after her mother passed away. She later tested positive for THC, one of the active components of cannabis, and received a one-month suspension which prevented her from competing that year. Richardson said at the time that she had smoked marijuana to cope with her mother's death, coupled with the pressure of competing on such a large stage.
The athlete has spent the years since vigorously training under the mentality of “I’m Not Back, I’m Better.” She solidified her growth when she won the 100-meter world title at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Hungary, finishing with a personal best of 10.65 seconds and officially becoming the fastest woman alive.
“I’d say the message I’m sending out is to believe in yourself no matter what,” Richardson continued. “You want to remain solid in yourself. Stay grounded in yourself and your hard work.”