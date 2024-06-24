Sha’Carri Richardson wins 100-meter, earning spot at Paris Olympics

Sha'Carri Richardson will finally have the chance to compete in the Olympics after winning the women's 100-meter race at the United States track trials.

The out 24-year-old sprinter finished the Saturday race in first place with a time of 10.71 seconds, maintaining her status as the fastest woman in the world and solidifying her spot in the upcoming Paris Olympics. Richardson began pounding her chest in celebration moments before she crossed the finish line, quickly going to her grandmother afterwards for a crushing hug.

“I feel honored. I feel every chapter I’ve been through in my life prepared me for this moment," Richardson said following her victory, via multiple outlets. "The emotion was just joy because of the hard work I put in, not just physically on the track, but mentally and emotionally to grow into the mature young lady I am today."