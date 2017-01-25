ADVOCATE
Subscribe
Gay Pride Parade
Military
Lessons Learned: The Long Battle for Equality in the Military
By Trudy Ring

Ending bans on open military service required collaboration and tenacity.

19 min 49 sec ago
Share on Twitter
Share on Facebook

Editor's Picks

Melania
Commentary
The Meaning of Melania
1 hour 4 min ago
Share on Twitter
Share on Facebook
Post trump youth
Commentary
How the Election Affected Queer Teens
1 hour 27 min ago
Share on Twitter
Share on Facebook
Save Melania
Politics
This Week in The Resistance: The Fight For Women
7 min 24 sec ago
Share on Twitter
Share on Facebook
Manny
Commentary
What I Learned as a Manny for a Gay Family
29 min 24 sec ago
Share on Twitter
Share on Facebook
Advocate Spring Subscription Offer

Latest News