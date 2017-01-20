Politics
Editor's Pick
Donald Trump
Race
Feminism
The Resistance
Kim Burrell
Trans
Politics
Madonna, Celebs, Politicians Rally Women in Washington (Video)
By
Advocate Contributors
No one held back when challenging Donald Trump's agenda.
6:06 PM
Editor's Picks
Crime
Man Shot in Protest at Yiannopoulos Speech
2:17 PM
Latest News
Politics
Portraits of the Resistance
1 hour 20 min ago
Politics
From the Women's March: Austin, Texas
2 hours 59 min ago
Plus
WATCH: Ashley Judd Tear Trump to Shreds
6:05 PM
