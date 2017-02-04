Politics
Editor's Pick
Donald Trump
Race
Feminism
The Resistance
Immigration
Trans
Commentary
There's No Such Thing as a Silent Ally
By
Lucas Grindley
Ivanka Trump surrogates claim she's a friend to LGBT people. Meanwhile, she says nothing.
2 hours 33 min ago
Politics
Thousands Swarm Stonewall Inn to Protest Trump
February 04 2017 5:56 PM
television
Kristen Stewart Multiplies SNL's Queer Quotient x1000
2:17 AM
Transgender
SCOTUS Will Hear Trans Case in March. Will Gorsuch Decide It?
February 04 2017 12:36 PM
Arts & Entertainment
Ad for 'The Handmaid's Tale' Is Last You'd Expect at Super Bowl
February 04 2017 7:30 PM
1