State Department Apologizes for 1950s Anti-LGBT Witch Hunt
By
Yezmin Villarreal
John Kerry issued an apology after the Human Rights Campaign lobbied the Secretary of State.
26 min 47 sec ago
Moonlight
Wins Best Drama at Golden Globes
12:28 AM
The A-List Interview: Milla Jovovich
1 hour 57 min ago
Judicial Vacancies Must Be Filled By Pro-Equality Judges
10:41 AM
Number Crunch: Queer China
1 hour 33 min ago
