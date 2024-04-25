Scroll To Top
News

Gay Pennsylvania Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta wins Democratic primary for auditor general

Pennsylvania Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta
Twitter/X @malcolmkenyatta

He will now take on a Republican 2020 election denier in the November election. If he wins, he'll become Pennsylvania's first out statewide elected official.

Cwnewser

State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta has emerged triumphant in the Democratic primary race for Pennsylvania auditor general, defeating his opponent, Lehigh County Controller Mark Pinsley.

The Philadelphia Inquirerreports that Kenyatta, a representative for North Philadelphia, celebrated his victory alongside supporters at the Divine Lorraine Hotel, where he conveyed gratitude to all who backed his campaign, including those who did not. In a moment charged with enthusiasm, Kenyatta, known for his advocacy for working-class communities, emphasized his commitment to improving the lives of Pennsylvanians.

”Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Kenyatta said. “I want to thank all the people who didn’t support my campaign. Sometimes, we forget what we did all this for. It was to make life better for working people who’ve given up on the political process.”

Looking ahead to the general election in November, Kenyatta is poised to challenge Republican incumbent Timothy DeFoor. In his victory speech, Kenyatta wasted no time in critiquing DeFoor’s stance on the 2020 presidential election results, which DeFoor denied. He expressed eagerness to engage in debates and discussions on issues vital to the state’s fiscal health.

“I am confident that when voters look at our record, they will choose me to be their next auditor general,” Kenyatta said.

If he wins in November, he'll become Pennsylvania's first out statewide elected official.

Despite lacking a conventional auditing background, Kenyatta has created a comprehensive platform, drawing on his experience serving on Pennsylvania House committees overseeing state agencies. Among his proposals are the reinstatement of school bureau audits and the establishment of a bureau to address the misclassification of employees as independent contractors, a practice that has significant implications for labor laws and taxation.

Kenyatta’s personal life also took center stage during the celebration, as his husband, Matthew Jordan-Miller Kenyatta, publicly expressed love and pride for his spouse. “I love you and I’m so proud of you. And congratulations!” he said.

Kenyatta, who made history as the first out gay Black man elected to the state’s General Assembly, will now focus on the upcoming general election while also vying for reelection to his House seat.

Following his victory, Kenyatta took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his appreciation, posting, “So much more to say soon, but for tonight I’ll simply say: Thank you Pennsylvania.”

As the campaign progresses, Kenyatta remains committed to representing the interests of Pennsylvanians and ensuring accountability and transparency in state governance. If successful in November, Kenyatta will have to resign from his House seat to assume the responsibilities of auditor general.

Cwnewser
Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
