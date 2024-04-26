LGBTQ+ voters prefer Biden and Democrats over Trump but want them to do more: poll

It’s no surprise that LGBTQ+ Americans prefer President Joe Biden and the Democrats to Republicans and their presumptive presidential nominee, Donald Trump. But they think the Dems should be doing more to protect LGBTQ+ rights. And regarding this year’s election, there was an enthusiasm gap based on age.

Those are among the findings of new Data for Progress polling, released last Friday. The survey of 873 LGBTQ+ adults was conducted March 8-14.

Fifty-seven percent of the participants said they have a favorable view of the Democratic Party, versus 36 percent unfavorable. Fifty-one percent reported a favorable view of Biden and 46 percent unfavorable.

Twenty-two percent had a favorable view of Trump, versus 77 percent unfavorable. Only 20 percent saw the Republican Party favorably, while 72 percent chose unfavorable.

Respondents were divided on whether the Biden administration is doing better or worse than they expected, with 45 percent saying better and 47 percent saying worse. Among transgender adults, 52 percent said the administration is doing worse than they expected, and 37 percent said better.

Seventy percent of LGBTQ+ adults who are Democrats, including 81 percent of those who are transgender adults, said their party should be doing more to protect trans and queer Americans from anti-LGBTQ+ legislation. Only 24 percent of all LGBTQ+ Democratic respondents said Dems are already doing enough, and just 17 percent of trans Democrats said so.

Forty-three percent of all participants said the Republican Party does not care much about LGBTQ+ people, while 37 percent said neither party cares and 11 percent said the Democratic Party doesn’t care. But 51 percent of trans respondents and 48 percent of those aged 18 to 24 said neither party cares much about people like them.

When asked to identify the top issues they consider when deciding which candidate to vote for, LGBTQ+ adults selected the economy, jobs, and inflation (27 percent), LGBTQ+ issues (15 percent), abortion (10 percent), and threats to democracy (9 percent) as key. Among transgender respondents, LGBTQ+ issues were far in front with 50 percent, followed distantly by the economy, jobs, and inflation at 12 percent. LGBTQ+ adults aged 18 to 24 ranked LGBTQ+ issues as their top consideration at 24 percent, tied with the economy, jobs, and inflation.

The polling also found an enthusiasm gap based on age. Sixty-one percent of all respondents said they’re as enthusiastic about this year’s election as previous ones or more so. But 47 percent of those aged 18 to 24 were as enthusiastic or more so, compared with 36 percent less so. For other age groups: 58 percent of those aged 25 to 39 were as enthusiastic or more so, 32 percent less so; 67 percent of those aged 40 to 54 were as enthusiastic or more so, 29 percent less so; 77 percent of those aged 55 to 64 were as enthusiastic or more so, 18 percent less so; and 83 percent of those aged 56 and older were as enthusiastic or more so, only 13 percent less so.