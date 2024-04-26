Scroll To Top
Elliot Page praises 'Umbrella Academy' showrunner's reaction to him coming out as trans

Elliot Page Umbrella Academy netflix show
netflix

Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman had a heartwarming reaction when Elliot Page came out as transgender.

Elliot Page recently revealed Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman's reaction to when he came out as transgender — and it's heartwarming.

Page, a star on the hit Netflix series, was recently named one of Time Magazine's TIME100 people of the year. He said at the TIME100 Summit that Blackman was "actually probably one of the first people I came out to," and that he even encouraged the actor to transition and to work his journey into the show.

"I was supposed to go back to shoot the third season and wanted to ideally get surgery before. I called him nervously and he was incredible," Page said. "If anything, he was the one who was very insistent on me having it be a part of the show and supported me to be able to access the care I was hoping to get at that time."

Page first came out as transgender in December, 2020, writing in an Instagram post at the time: "I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive."

"To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better," he wrote.

The actor's transition was worked into the third season of Umbrella Academy in 2022, where his character Vanya Hargreeves was reintroduced as Viktor Hargreeves. Page announced the change in another post, in which he shared a photo of himself on set with the caption: "Meet Viktor Hargreeves."

Netflix soon after responded: "Welcome to the family, Viktor — we're so happy you're here."

The final season of the series, based on the comics by My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way, will be released on August 8.

Arts & EntertainmentYahoo FeedElliot PagetelevisionTransgenderPeople
comicscoming outelliot pagegerard waymy chemical romancenetflixshowrunnersteve blackmansuperheroestelevisiontime magazinetime100time100 summittransgendertransgender manumbrella academyviktor hargreevespeople
Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
