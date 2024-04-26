Log Cabin Republicans chapter wishes for death of Joe Biden using 'kombucha girl' meme

The Log Cabin Republicans’ Los Angeles chapter posted a meme on its Instagram Story that appears to celebrate the death of President Joe Biden.

The meme is no longer available online but was captured in a screen shot by Meidas Touch.It shows the internet personality known as “kombucha girl” reacting negatively to the message “Joe Biden 2024” but positively to one that says “Joe Biden 1942-2024.”

“Wishing for the death of one’s political opponents is something that some MAGA Republican groups welcome,” Meidas Touch notes.

The Advocate has sought comment from both the L.A. chapter and the national Log Cabin Republicans but has not yet received a response.

The Los Angeles chapter has hosted events with numerous prominent Republicans who are generally anti-LGBTQ+, including Congressman Matt Gaetz and Kari Lake, a candidate for U.S. Senate from Arizona.

The national group held a fundraising event last weekend at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, at which the former president’s wife, Melania Trump, announced a plan to woo LGBTQ+ voters to her husband as he seeks to retake the White House.

It will be led by Richard Grenell, who was U.S. ambassador to Germany and later acting national security adviser in the Trump administration. Bill White, a former president of the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum and longtime friend of Donald Trump, and his husband, Bryan Eure, a senior vice president at insurance brokerage firm Willis Towers Watson, will also be involved, ABC News reports.

“They hear us, they see us, and they love us,” White told ABC of the Trumps.

That’s debatable, given the many anti-LGBTQ+ and especially anti-transgender actions of the Trump administration. Donald Trump has not received much support from LGBTQ+ voters in his previous campaigns. He got only 27 percent of the community’s vote in the 2020 presidential election, compared to 64 percent for Biden, according to ABC; other sources say 28 percent. But that was more than he received in 2016, 14 percent.