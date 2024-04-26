Scroll To Top
Politics

Log Cabin Republicans chapter wishes for death of Joe Biden using 'kombucha girl' meme

instagram page log cabin republicans los angeles kombucha meme girl
via instagram

The national group held a fundraising event last weekend at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

trudestress

The Log Cabin Republicans’ Los Angeles chapter posted a meme on its Instagram Story that appears to celebrate the death of President Joe Biden.

The meme is no longer available online but was captured in a screen shot by Meidas Touch.It shows the internet personality known as “kombucha girl” reacting negatively to the message “Joe Biden 2024” but positively to one that says “Joe Biden 1942-2024.”

“Wishing for the death of one’s political opponents is something that some MAGA Republican groups welcome,” Meidas Touch notes.

The Advocate has sought comment from both the L.A. chapter and the national Log Cabin Republicans but has not yet received a response.

The Los Angeles chapter has hosted events with numerous prominent Republicans who are generally anti-LGBTQ+, including Congressman Matt Gaetz and Kari Lake, a candidate for U.S. Senate from Arizona.

The national group held a fundraising event last weekend at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, at which the former president’s wife, Melania Trump, announced a plan to woo LGBTQ+ voters to her husband as he seeks to retake the White House.

It will be led by Richard Grenell, who was U.S. ambassador to Germany and later acting national security adviser in the Trump administration. Bill White, a former president of the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum and longtime friend of Donald Trump, and his husband, Bryan Eure, a senior vice president at insurance brokerage firm Willis Towers Watson, will also be involved, ABC News reports.

“They hear us, they see us, and they love us,” White told ABC of the Trumps.

That’s debatable, given the many anti-LGBTQ+ and especially anti-transgender actions of the Trump administration. Donald Trump has not received much support from LGBTQ+ voters in his previous campaigns. He got only 27 percent of the community’s vote in the 2020 presidential election, compared to 64 percent for Biden, according to ABC; other sources say 28 percent. But that was more than he received in 2016, 14 percent.

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsYahoo Feed
donald trumpgay republicansinstragramjoe bidenkari lakekombucha girllog cabin republicansmar-a-lagomelania trumppresident joe bidenrichard grenellsocial mediatrump administration
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio