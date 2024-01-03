Scroll To Top
Non-topics

01/02/2024

@wgacooper

Welcome to 2024!

🎉 Hello, new beginnings, new stories, and new experiences! I hope your new year has been off to a wonderful start. We know one gay couple is having an excellent 2024 so far after getting Kelly Clarkson to help marry them at her residency on New Year's Eve. Clarkson, who just recently won two Emmy awards for her talk show, has been an ally for queer folks everywhere for some time now. Back in a 2021 interview, she even opened up about her allyship. "I get thanked for stuff sometimes in my career. It's the oddest thing to be told 'thank you' for something that's so obvious [embracing LGBTQ+ people]," she said at the time. 👨❤️💋👨

We're taking time to remember Jean Butchart, a trans man who was killed in Michigan. He was 26. A suspect, Matthew Torrey Tiggs Jr., 22, allegedly shot Butchart during a crime spree. Butchart is one of more than 30 trans, nonbinary, or gender-nonconforming people who died by violence in 2023. We're sending our comfort and warmth to his friends and family. ❤️

🎸 Green Day caused conservatives to lose it after replacing some lyrics in their hit song "American Idiot" to reflect their distaste for former President Donald Trump and his supporters. "I'm not part of the MAGA agenda," out singer Billie Joe Armstrong belted, replacing the original version of "I'm not part of the redneck agenda." The song, already politically charged, upset the MAGA crowd, who seems to have never listened to the song or have followed Green Day's politics. As one Twitter user wrote, maybe the people who are just learning about the band's political leanings are, in fact, the American idiots the song is about...maybe...just maybe.

In other news:

Cheers to the new year!

Alex


Watch Kelly Clarkson help marry a gay couple on New Year’s Eve

NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

Malcolm Kenyatta on breaking barriers and making Pennsylvania Black queer history

Image: Malcolm for PA

Michigan transgender man Jean Butchart shot and killed in series of attacks committed by suspect

via Human Rights Campaign

'Survivor' winner Parvati Shallow comes out as queer and is dating Mae Martin

Images: CBS; Getty Images

Green Day slams 'MAGA agenda,' Republicans shocked to learn 'American Idiot' is political

ABC

‘The Eunuch Maker’ pleads guilty to role in live-stream castration cartel

facebook @marius.gustavson

Dave Chapelle brings more transphobia and ableism to his latest Netflix special ‘The Dreamer’

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Kentucky homophobe Kim Davis, who denied gay couples marriage licenses, must pay over $360,000

Ty Wright/Getty Images

Look, queer trivia!

Each week, The Advocate newsletter has a little bit of LGBTQ+ trivia. Today, you'll get the question. Thursday, you'll get a hint. And Saturday, you'll get the answer.

This week's question is: What was the first state to outlaw discrimination based on sexual orientation?

Reply to this email with your answer, and you may get a shout-out in a future newsletter!

What else you should be reading:

Non-topicsExclude from teaser grid
@wgacooper
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreAdvocate Magazine - Gio Benitez

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Latest Stories

Alex Cooper

Read Full Bio