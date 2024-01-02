Scroll To Top
Law

Kentucky homophobe Kim Davis, who denied gay couples marriage licenses, must pay over $360,000

Kim Davis Kentucky homophobic clerk denied same sex marriage license
Ty Wright/Getty Images

After a lengthy legal battle, Kim Davis owes more than $360,000 for violating the constitutional rights of a gay couple.

Former Kentucky clerk Kim Davis refused to issue marriage licenses to LGBTQ+ couples in 2015. Nearly a decade later, she's facing $360,000 in damages and attorney fees.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

Davis was ordered in September to pay $100,000 in damages to one of the couples she denied a license. She was ordered on Tuesday to pay an additional $260,104 to David Ermold and David Moore to cover their attorney fees, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Davis refused to issue marriage licenses to gay couples following the Obergefell v. Hodges U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2015 which recognized marriage equality, claiming it would violate her religious beliefs. She then shut down all marriage license operations in her office to avoid serving same-sex couples, before she was briefly detained for her illegal actions.

U.S. District Judge David L. Bunning ruled in favor of Ermold and Moore in March, 2022, finding that Davis violated their constitutional rights. He wrote in his decision at the time that Davis could "not use her own constitutional rights as a shield to violate the constitutional rights of others while performing her duties as an elected official."

Davis appealed the ruling to the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, but was denied and sent back to Bunning and a jury to determine damages. After being awarded damages, Ermold and Moore sought for Davis to cover their legal expenses. Davis' attorneys argued that the fees would be excessive, but Bunning dismissed them, saying their claim "belies logic."

Davis is expected to appeal the $260,104 charge to the same appeals court that previously ruled against her, as well as the Supreme Court, despite the nation's highest court refusing to hear her appeal on the $100,000 damages.

Ermold told jurors during the September damages trial that he was concerned for his safety following the media attention surrounding the case, and that the controversy had exacerbated his post-traumatic stress disorder.

“I have a lot of stress and anxiety because of what happened,” he said, according to the Herald-Leader. “Ms. Davis is responsible for humiliating us in public.”

Davis, a Republican, lost her bid for reelection in 2018. Democrat Elwood Caudill Jr. now serves as the Kentucky county's clerk.

From Your Site Articles
LawHomophobiaKentuckyMarriage EqualityYahoo FeedCrimeGay Couples
kim daviskentuckymarriage equalitymarriage licensescivil rightshomophobiareligious freedomdavid ermolddavid mooredavid bunningcourtlaw
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreAdvocate Magazine - Gio Benitez

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Read Full Bio