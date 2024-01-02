Scroll To Top
‘The Eunuch Maker’ pleads guilty to role in live-stream castration cartel

Marius Gustavson Eunuch Maker
facebook @marius.gustavson

The Norwegian man has had genitalia, a nipple, and a leg surgically removed.

A Norwegian man who called himself “The Eunuch Maker” pleaded guilty to multiple charges relating to the underground castration and extreme genital modification surgeries he performed on numerous willing participants over six years, according to the Daily Mail and other media outlets.

Maruis Gustavson, 46, appeared in the Old Bailey Central Criminal Courthouse in London on December 19 last year where he admitted his role as the ringleader of a castration cartel that made hundreds of thousands of dollars by posting videos and live-streaming the underground surgical procedures to a paying audience on the dark web.

Gustavson appeared in court via a video link from the HMP Belmarsh prison. The wheelchair-bound Gustavson suffers from limited mobility resulting from his decision to have his leg frozen and amputated. He also choose to have his penis and a nipple surgically removed.

The three men responsible for the three surgical procedures performed on Gustavson earlier pleaded guilty to the crimes, as reported by the BBC.

In April, Nathan Arnold, 48, pleaded guilty to charges related to the removal of Gustavson’s nipple. Damian Byrnes, 35, pleaded guilty to charges related to the surgical removal of Gustavson’s penis. And Peter Wates, 66, pleaded guilty to charges related to the freezing and amputation of Gustavson’s leg.

Another man, Ian Ciucur, 29, pleaded guilty on December 14 to charges related to what prosecutor Caroline Carberry KC called “castration by clamping” on two separate occasions in July 2019.

These and other surgical procedures were live-streamed or recorded on videos which were later posted to a dark website for paying customers. The men were part of a larger subculture known as “nullos” who glorify and find gratification in the removal or nullification of one’s genitals.

Police in the case believe they have identified at least 13 victims and 29 separate offenses involving castration and genital mutilation, the trade and sale of genitals and body parts, and the sale of videos and live-streams of the procedures on a since-deleted dark website.

