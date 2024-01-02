Watch Kelly Clarkson help marry a gay couple on New Year’s Eve

Kelly Clarkson ended 2023 by supporting a gay couple who got married at her Las Vegas residency show Chemistry: An Intimate Evening on December 31.

The Emmy and Grammy-winning singer and TV host stopped her show to speak with a couple in the crowd. The couple, Brian and Marcello, explained that the two of them have been together for about 15 years, in a video captured by an audience member.

“Oh, it is tonight! With me!” Clarkson says in the video while holding her microphone to the couple. She then hands the mic to a man whom the couple brought to officiate the marriage.

“Say something!” Clarkson tells the man, who then begins the quick ceremony.

“By the power of Kelly Clarkson’s show, Las Vegas, New Year’s 2024, I pronounce you both husband and husband,” the officiant says in the clip.

Clarkson tells the crowd, “You guys, that was so wonderful,” before going on with the show.

Kelly Clarkson helps gay couple get married during her Chemistry Residency in Las Vegas on 12/31/23. www.youtube.com

The original American Idol winner has been an outspoken ally for the LGBTQ+ community for years.

In August, another clip of Clarkson at a show went viral after she rejected a queer fan in the most hilarious way.

“My girlfriend gave me a hall pass for you,” Clarkson read off a sign held up by a woman fan in the crowd. A hall pass refers to the permission given by a monogamous couple to allow one of them to sleep with someone else — most of the time that person is famous.

Clarkson, however, turned down the fan.

“If I was into chicks, I’d take up the offer,” Clarkson told her sapphic admirer. She then added “I just unfortunately like d*cks.”

Related: Kelly Clarkson on Being an LGBTQ+ Ally and Centering Queer Stories

In 2021, Clarkson reflected on her allyship, telling The Advocate, "I get thanked for stuff sometimes in my career. It's the oddest thing to be told 'thank you' for something that's so obvious [embracing LGBTQ+ people]."

She added that she wished things were different for marginalized folks. "It's a sad thing to be like, Thank you for acknowledging my existence."