12/30/2023

🎆 Happy New Year! 🎆

⏳ What were some of the historic moments that made the queer history books this year? We've gathered together nine moments that we'll remember from Kim Petras's Grammy win to the fall of George Santos. Check them out below. ⏳

We're also taking time to remember Meghan Riley Lewis, a transgender woman shot and killed this week in Bel Air, Md. A parent of two, Lewis was an advocate for LGBTQ+ people. Brian Delen, 47, a food delivery driver, was arrested at the scene of the shooting and has been charged with second-degree murder. We're sending our comfort to those who knew Lewis. ❤️

Arrests have been made in connection to an attack on a group of LGBTQ+ women in Florida. Jorge Giovani Estevez, 33, and Daiken Fernandez, 25, were detained on Wednesday. Last month, the two allegedly started yelling at the women before punching several of them. Several of the women required medical attention.

🎉 2023 is ending on a high note for LGBTQ+ rights. Judges in Idaho and Iowa struck down various elements of those states' anti-LGBTQ+ laws. Additionally, Ohio's Republican governor has vetoed a bill banning gender-affirming care for minors — which is, again, a supported treatment by major medical associations...you know, the experts. 🎉

Also, just for the LOL of it all. 🤣 Former President Donald Trump has been barred from the 2024 primary ballot in Maine. First, Colorado. Now, Maine. Next?

In other news:

Have a wonderful and safe NYE! I'll see you in 2024.

Onward and upward,

Alex





