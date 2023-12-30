Scroll To Top
12/30/2023

🎆 Happy New Year! 🎆

⏳ What were some of the historic moments that made the queer history books this year? We've gathered together nine moments that we'll remember from Kim Petras's Grammy win to the fall of George Santos. Check them out below. ⏳

We're also taking time to remember Meghan Riley Lewis, a transgender woman shot and killed this week in Bel Air, Md. A parent of two, Lewis was an advocate for LGBTQ+ people. Brian Delen, 47, a food delivery driver, was arrested at the scene of the shooting and has been charged with second-degree murder. We're sending our comfort to those who knew Lewis. ❤️

Arrests have been made in connection to an attack on a group of LGBTQ+ women in Florida. Jorge Giovani Estevez, 33, and Daiken Fernandez, 25, were detained on Wednesday. Last month, the two allegedly started yelling at the women before punching several of them. Several of the women required medical attention.

🎉 2023 is ending on a high note for LGBTQ+ rights. Judges in Idaho and Iowa struck down various elements of those states' anti-LGBTQ+ laws. Additionally, Ohio's Republican governor has vetoed a bill banning gender-affirming care for minors — which is, again, a supported treatment by major medical associations...you know, the experts. 🎉

Also, just for the LOL of it all. 🤣 Former President Donald Trump has been barred from the 2024 primary ballot in Maine. First, Colorado. Now, Maine. Next?

In other news:

Have a wonderful and safe NYE! I'll see you in 2024.

Onward and upward,

Alex


9 Moments in 2023 That Made LGBTQ+ History

CBS; Instagram @kimpetras @whitehouse; Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions; Shutterstock

Transgender Woman Shot and Killed by Food Delivery Driver in Maryland, Police Say

via Twitter/X @ErinInTheMorn

Iowa's LGBTQ+ Books Ban and 'Don't Say Gay' Law Partially Blocked by Federal Judge

From US Senate Committee on the Judiciary30 Dec 23

Florida Men Arrested in Brutal Beating of Group of LGBTQ+ Women

Miami Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Center

Golden Globe Nominees Colman Domingo, Rachel Weisz & More on Their Acclaimed Projects

Amazon Studios, Netflix

Men Are More Comfortable Going to a Gay Bar Than Telling Family 'I Love You'

Sundry Photography / Shutterstock

Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine Vetoes Transgender Health Care and Sports Participation Bans

Office of the Governor, State of Ohio; Shutterstock

Idaho Gender-Affirming Care Ban for Transgender Minors Blocked for Now

Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

Look, the answer!

Each week, The Advocate newsletter has a little bit of LGBTQ+ trivia. Tuesday, you'll get the question. Thursday, you'll get a hint. And today, you'll get the answer.

This week's question was: What U.S. television series featured the largest transgender cast in history?

This week's answer is: Pose. The acclaimed FX series — created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Steven Canals — starred a robust trans cast that included Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar, and Angelica Ross. Rodriguez won a Golden Globe for her performance, and Billy Porter won an Emmy for his.

Reply to this email with a recommendation on queer trivia we should include, and you may get a shout-out in a future newsletter!

What else you should be reading:

