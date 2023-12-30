9 Moments in 2023 That Made LGBTQ+ History

Nine Moments in 2023 That Made LGBTQ+ History
CBS; Instagram @kimpetras @whitehouse; Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions; Shutterstock
It's been a big year for history-making events in the LGBTQ+ community. There were notable firsts in the U.S. Senate, at the Grammy and Tony awards, in reality TV, and more. Plus a lying gay Republican congressman faced his comeuppance. Read on for a look at the LGBTQ+ milestones of 2023.
Laphonza Butler — First Black Lesbian U.S. Senator
senate.gov
Laphonza Butler became the first Black lesbian — and first out LGBTQ+ person of color overall — in the U.S. Senate when California Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed her in October to serve the remainder of the late Dianne Feinstein's term. Butler, a Democrat, has been a longtime activist, heading EMILY's List, which works to elect pro-choice Democratic women to office; president of Service Employees International Union Local 2015, the largest union in California; and working in campaigns for Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton. She is only the third Black woman in the Senate, after Harris and Carol Moseley Braun.
"I think that this new opportunity as a senator is about bringing the voices of those who have been left behind and whose voices have not been heard front and center," Butler told The Advocate shortly after her appointment. "And being able to make that happen is a real point of pride and opportunity. I am dedicated to being the senator for all of California. And I think the fullness of my representation is an example of how I can do that.”
Feinstein, the longest-serving woman U.S. senator, died in late September. She had already announced she would not seek reelection in 2024, and several candidates are seeking her seat, which is expected to remain in Democratic hands. Butler, however, has said she will not run for the post.
Alex Newell and J. Harrison Ghee - First Nonbinary Tony Award Winners
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions; Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Alex Newell and J. Harrison Ghee made history in June as the first out nonbinary actors to win Tony Awards.
Newell, who also identifies as gender-nonconforming and gender-fluid, won Best Featured Actor in a Musical for their performance in Shucked, and Ghee won Best Leading Actor in a Musical for Some Like It Hot.
“Thank you for seeing me, Broadway,” Newell said in accepting their award. “I should not be up here as a queer nonbinary fat black lil’ baby from Massachusetts. To anyone that thinks they can’t do it, I’m going to look you dead in your face [and say] that you can do anything you put your mind to.”
“For every trans, nonbinary, gender-nonconforming human, whoever was told you couldn’t be, you couldn’t be seen, this is for you,” Ghee said in their acceptance speech. They thanked the show’s team “for letting me lead, for letting me bring myself to the work, for letting me be representation, letting lives be seen. Thank you for the humanity.”
Kim Petras Wins a Grammy
instagram @kimpetras
Pop star Kim Petras made trans history in February with her Grammy win with Sam Smith for their song "Unholy."
The two won the award for Best Pop Duo or Group Performance. Petras is the first trans woman to win the award, and the song was the first by out trans and nonbinary performers to reach number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Smith, who is nonbinary, won their first Grammy in 2015. They've won four Grammys so far.
“I just wanted to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open for me so I could be here tonight,” Petras said in her acceptance speech.
Also in 2023, Petras was a cover model on Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue, only the second trans woman featured.
LGBTQ+ Pride Event at White House Largest Ever
instagram @whitehouse
The Pride event at the White House in June was the largest that venue ever hosted. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcomed more than 1,000 guests to a picnic and concert by pop star Betty Who on the South Lawn, including Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff; Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who is the first Senate-confirmed out LGBTQ+ member of the Cabinet; his husband, Chasten; and Assistant Secretary for Health and Human Services Admiral Rachel Levine, the first out transgender person to be confirmed by the Senate.
Robert Garcia Elected Freshman Class President in U.S. House — 1st Out Gay Immigrant
ROBERT GARCIA FOR CONGRESS
U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia, representing California's 42nd Congressional District, became the first out gay immigrant in Congress and the first one to be named freshman class president. Garcia immigrated from Peru as a child and grew up to be mayor of Long Beach, Calif., the first out gay person to serve in that post. In Congress, the Democrat has made good on his promises to fight for LGBTQ+ rights and troll homophobic colleagues including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert. He also has been a driving force behind the successful effort to expel serial liar and gay Republican George Santos from Congress.
"I'm committed to making sure that we call out the extreme Republicans, the extreme far-right conservatives that are intent on transforming our country into some Trump authoritarian place that is not welcoming for most of the people of the country," Garcia told The Advocate shortly after his election.
He added that as somebody who wasn't born with American citizenship but who earned it, he understands what patriotism and love of country mean.
"It's about helping people in your country, about loving your country so much that you actually want to help others and do good. It's not about 'America first' or individualism," he said. "It's about helping people."
“Yam Yam” Becomes First Out Gay Winner of Color on "Survivor"
CBS
In May, Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho won Survivor 44 by a jury vote of 7-1-0, beating fellow finalists Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt and Carolyn Wiger at the grand finale.
Viewers got to know Yam Yam as a 36-year-old salon owner from San Juan, Puerto Rico. From the start, Yam Yam talked about his experiences as a gay man who came from a family of very athletic men. He struggled during some of the physical challenges in the competition but still won the grueling “Last Gasp” challenge on his own and participated in group wins for the Tika tribe earlier in the season as well.
On the show, Yam Yam talked often about his husband and had great conversations with other LGBTQ+ contestants about being queer. He also revealed in interviews that he loves doing bearded drag for Halloween. Yam Yam also talked about being a huge fan of Survivor who started watching the show when he was just 13 years old.
Hope Giselle, Peppermint Are First Black Trans Women to Speak at Anniversary of MLK's March on Washington
Courtesy GLAAD
Black trans women Hope Giselle and Peppermint became the first to represent their community at an anniversary event for Martin Luther King Jr.'s March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. The event in August marked the 60th anniversary of the march.
“I stand before you today, a Black transgender woman living in my truth, to affirm not only the contributions and excellence of leaders Bayard Rustin and Marsha P. Johnson, but the contributions and excellence of LGBTQ people and LGBTQ people of color worldwide,” said Peppermint, an actress, former RuPaul's Drag Race contestant, and GLAAD board member.
She also spoke of the relationship between the fights for LGBTQ+ rights and Black rights. “The people who are interested in rolling back and dismantling LGBTQ rights are also interested in removing African-American studies and Black history from our schools,” she said . “They’re also the same people invested in stopping us from having bodily autonomy and making decisions about our own healthcare,” she added.
In her speech, author and activist Giselle, representing the National Black Justice Coalition, called for an inclusive movement. “If your fight, if your advocacy, if your moments, if your words do not include the struggles of all Black people, then it is trash,” she said. “If you willfully look over the transgressions happening to your Black and Brown queer brothers, sisters, and siblings while expecting us all to move into this movement without resentment, you’re sadly mistaken.”
“My dream is that when I walk into my home — when I see the faces of the people that look like me, they are not turning up in disgust because of the way that I show up and the contributions that I and the rest of my community make towards the betterment of Blackness is accepted as valuable,” she added.
George Santos Is Expelled From Congress
Shutterstock
The year started out well for George Santos, but it didn't end well. He was sworn in to the U.S. House as the first gay Republican who was out before he was elected, having bested gay Democrat Robert Zimmerman in New York's Third Congressional District, located on Long Island. Then it emerged that he had lied about his education, work experience, and more. This included false claims that his mother developed cancer as a result of the 9/11 attacks, that his grandparents were refugees from the Holocaust, and that some of his employees were among those killed in the mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando in 2016.
He also has been accused of numerous crimes. He is facing 23 federal charges, including fraud, money laundering, and identity theft. He has pleaded not guilty to all. And a House Ethics Committee report offered evidence that Santos, elected in 2022, spent campaign funds on designer clothing, Botox treatments, and payments to OnlyFans, a pornography subscription service.
Both Democrats and Republicans called on him to resign, but he refused. He survived two expulsion votes, but the third time was not the charm. On December 1, his House colleagues voted 311-114 to expel him. He is only the sixth member in history to be expelled. There will be a special election February 13 to replace him. Since he's been out of office, he's been selling videos on Cameo.
Vice President Harris Hosts a Star-Studded Pride Month Reception
Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff hosted a star-studded LGBTQ+ Pride reception at their official residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., in June.
In partnership with GLAAD, Harris and Emhoff welcomed dozens of LGBTQ+ community members, activists, and allies to celebrate Pride while taking seriously the perilous moment that has seen right-wing extremists attempt to strip the community of its rights.
More than 32 states and territories were represented among attendees, according to a White House official. Celebrities present included Bobby Berk from Queer Eye, drag performer and social media influencer Pattie Gonia, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Assistant Secretary for Health for the Department of Health and Human Services Rachel Levine, Jeff Hiller and Murray Hill from the critically acclaimed show Somebody Somewhere, gay freestyle skiing Olympic silver medalist Gus Kenworthy, Academy Award- and Golden Globe-winning out actor Ariana DeBose, her Schmicago costar Dove Cameron, and technology journalist Kara Swisher. And pictured, with the vice president, is Advocate digital editor Alex Cooper.