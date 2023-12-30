Transgender Woman Shot and Killed by Food Delivery Driver in Maryland, Police Say

Police have arrested and charged a man with second-degree murder in connection to the killing of a Maryland transgender woman on Wednesday.

Meghan Riley Lewis was an advocate, parent, and friend, those who knew her recall. Lewis was shot and killed in the parking lot of her apartment complex, according to CBS News. She had two children.

A food delivery driver, Brian Delen, 47, has been charged with her murder. He has also been charged with first-degree assault and firearms charges. Delen is being held without bond, the outlet reports.

Authorities say Delen was delivering food to Lewis’s apartment complex in Bel Air, which is Northeast of Baltimore, when he got into verbal dispute with Lewis. Eventually, the fight became physical and Delen pulled out a gun, then shot Lewis in the torso.

Police respond to the scene to find Lewis bleeding. Lewis died after being taken to a local hospital.

"He was standing there, pretty much surrendered to us, so officers placed him in custody and they recovered a firearm from his person — a loaded firearm," Bel Air Police Chief Charles Moore said, according to CBS.

Lewis’s friends told the local CBS station WJZ that she “was a very open, loving, and sparkly individual.”

Lewis had founded a patient support group for transgender people who were coming to the city for important health care.

"She opened her doors, her heart, everything for LGBT individuals and was one of the strongest advocates in supporting them," one friend told the station.

Police are still investigating. Those with information are asked to contact Bel Air police.

With her death, at least 33 trans, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming people have died by violence in the U.S. this year. There are likely many more whose deaths go unreported or misreported due to deadnaming and misgendering.