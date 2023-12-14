Alex Cooper

Hello and happy Thursday!

💻 It looks like some social media companies understand that it's probably a good thing to protect transgender and nonbinary users from hate speech, including deadnaming and misgendering. Better late than never, I guess. Earlier this week, we reported about Discord making it explicit that deadnaming and misgendering are both against its policies. Well, Post, another social media platform, is also being hailed for its policies protecting queer users.

“Specifically with respect to the LGBTQ+ community, denial of an individual’s gender identity or sexual orientation or promoting conversion therapy or related programs that attempt to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity are not allowed and will be considered a violation of the Content Rules,” the policy states. LGBTQ+ media advocacy group GLAAD welcomed the policy.

Caitlyn Jenner is saying more terrible things. Jenner, who is one of the most well-known transgender people in the world, said in a recent interview that transgender women aren't women.

✨ Transgender women are women. ✨

🌈 In better news for the whole world, Kate McKinnon is FINALLY hosting Saturday Night Live. 🌈 She'll be hosting this weekend with musical guest Billie Eilish. It's our sapphic dream coming true. And speaking of sapphic dreams, LGBTQ+ icon Holland Taylor spoke to The Advocate recently about her ever-growing career, even at 80!

In other news:

