Alex Cooper

Hello and happy Thursday!

💻 It looks like some social media companies understand that it's probably a good thing to protect transgender and nonbinary users from hate speech, including deadnaming and misgendering. Better late than never, I guess. Earlier this week, we reported about Discord making it explicit that deadnaming and misgendering are both against its policies. Well, Post, another social media platform, is also being hailed for its policies protecting queer users.

“Specifically with respect to the LGBTQ+ community, denial of an individual’s gender identity or sexual orientation or promoting conversion therapy or related programs that attempt to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity are not allowed and will be considered a violation of the Content Rules,” the policy states. LGBTQ+ media advocacy group GLAAD welcomed the policy.

Caitlyn Jenner is saying more terrible things. Jenner, who is one of the most well-known transgender people in the world, said in a recent interview that transgender women aren't women.

✨ Transgender women are women. ✨

🌈 In better news for the whole world, Kate McKinnon is FINALLY hosting Saturday Night Live. 🌈 She'll be hosting this weekend with musical guest Billie Eilish. It's our sapphic dream coming true. And speaking of sapphic dreams, LGBTQ+ icon Holland Taylor spoke to The Advocate recently about her ever-growing career, even at 80!

In other news:

Catch y'all on Saturday,

Alex


Post, the Social Media Company, Is Being Praised for Protecting LGBTQ+ Users From Bigots

Image: Shutterstock

Kate McKinnon Makes a Christmas Wish to Host 'SNL'

Screen shot

Holland Taylor's Star Has Never Been Brighter. She Talks About Her Acclaimed Career at 80

Image: Erin Simkin/Apple TV+

Caitlyn Jenner: Transgender Women Aren't Really Women

Image: Shutterstock

60+ Groups Are Spreading Anti-LGBTQ+ Pseudoscience Across the Country: Report

Image: Shutterstock

Jodie Foster on the Special Bonds of Lesbian Friendships and Annette Bening on Pushing Herself in 'Nyad'

Netflix

No, Moana Isn't Trans — But Conservatives Are Losing Their Minds Anyways

Image: Disney Entertainment

Look, a hint!

Each week, The Advocate newsletter has a little bit of LGBTQ+ trivia. Tuesday, you'll get the question. Today, you'll get a hint. And Saturday, you'll get the answer.

This week's question is: Who was the first out elected public official in the U.S.?

This week's hint is: They were elected in Michigan.

Reply to this email to share your answers, and you may get a shout-out in a future newsletter!

What else you should be reading:

