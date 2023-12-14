Scroll To Top
Kate McKinnon Makes a Christmas Wish to Host SNL

Will her longtime dream come true?

Kate McKinnon has gotten her Christmas wish (and ours) — she’s hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend.

The lesbian performer, a fan favorite, Emmy winner, and Barbie star, is shown in a video making a wish to the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York City, asking to host the show in which she was a cast member for 11 seasons. “I’d really love to host SNL this week, with musical guest Billie Eilish,” she says, knowing the tree has been fielding a lot of wishes and that it’s a big ask.

“Mostly, I want to host ’cause I really miss it,” she goes one. “I miss the stage. I miss Lorne [Michaels, the show’s producer]. I miss wearing Giuliani teeth.”

Besides Rudy Giuliani, McKinnon is known for portraying many other famous figures, such as Justin Bieber, Ellen DeGeneres, Hillary Clinton, Kellyanne Conway, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Robert Mueller, and Jeff Sessions.

Toward the end of the video, castmate Kenan Thompson appears with some news. We also get to hear about McKinnon's cat food cans and the fate of her cell phone.

This will be McKinnon’s first time hosting SNL. Saturday’s episode promises to be particularly queer-inclusive — Eilish recently revealed she’s “physically attracted” to women. But then she scolded a reporter who asked her about the matter for “outing” her.

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring, The Advocate's copy chief, has spent much of her journalistic career covering the LGBT movement. When she's not fielding questions about grammar, spelling, and LGBT history, she's sharing movie trivia or classic rock lyrics.
