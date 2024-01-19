Bianca Del Rio wants to roast you on her Dead Inside Tour

Not today, Satan!

2024 is going to be a tough year for LGBTQIA+ Americans as it's a crucial election year for the community.

While many Republicans had a field day last year proposing anti-drag bills in legislation, this year will likely prove to be even harder for the queer community.

Thankfully, outspoken leaders and personalities such as Bianca Del Rio are addressing all of the hate head on... comedically, of course.

The RuPaul's Drag Race winner is starting the year on a funny note by traveling across the country on her Dead Inside Tour, which will bring some much-needed relief and encouragement for the months ahead.

"I'm grateful for the people that come to the show. For me, outside of the Drag Race box, the one thing I wanted to do was travel and do stand-up, meet the people, cuss them out, and have a good time," Del Rio tells Advocate.

The Dead Inside Tour certainly speaks for itself. Anyone who's a fan of Del Rio's humor knows that she goes for the jugular and has no problem reading herself in every joke.

"It's the most obvious thing! I look like a corpse. It all makes sense. There's so much going on in the world right now that needs to be discussed and we need to escape and laugh at ourselves a bit. If you think the world is f***ed up, come and see me! You'll realize I'm much worse."

Fans hoping to see Del Rio on tour should brace for impact and have a thick skin, as the queen loves to poke fun at anyone and everyone in the audience...especially if you're VIP.

"That's what they pay for now! They want to be read. They want to be told these horrible things and I'm all about it. The best part is getting to meet the people. The fact that they're paying to meet me [shows that] they're already f***ed up in some level. It works out for me! They're my biggest cheerleaders that I love to attack."

While her signature humor attracts large crowds at all of her shows, the comedian wants people to most importantly get to the voting booth later this year.

"We can all makes jokes and we can do escapism, which is lovely, but the seriousness of it all is that we all have to get out and vote. That's the most important thing, honestly... and drink. Have a drink! If you're in AA, don't relapse, but find a gummy or something. We're going to have a very long year."

To get tickets to see Bianca Del Rio's Dead Inside Tour, click here. To see the full hilarious interview with Bianca Del Rio, check out the video below.