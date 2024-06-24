Talking ‘Does This Murder Make Me Look Gay?!’ podcast with Ted Malawer and Frankie Grande

A new podcast that debuted earlier this month asks the provocative question, Does This Murder Make Me Look Gay?

This bold and entertaining narrative series from Ninth Planet Audio and iHeartMedia’s Outspoken Podcast Network is the creation of Ted Malawer, known for his work on the Amazon Prime hit Red, White & Royal Blue. The podcast promises a unique blend of mystery, humor, and unapologetic queerness, and it’s already generating buzz in the LGBTQ+ community and beyond.



The podcast features an impressive cast, including Michael Urie, Frankie Grande, Douglas Sills, Cheyenne Jackson, Lea DeLaria, Sean Patrick Doyle, Seth Rudetsky, Lea Salonga, Nathan Lee Graham, and Kate McKinnon. The story centers around Vandy Monroe III, a D-list movie director who invites his friends to his mansion only to be murdered. As a snowstorm traps the guests, the body count rises, and it’s up to mystery writer James Wilson, played by Urie, to solve the case.

In a press release, Urie shared his thoughts on the script: “My first thought when I read Does This Murder Make Me Look Gay?!’ was, ’No, but the title does.’ Upon finishing it, I realized I’d just read the funniest murder script of all time and couldn’t pass up the chance to help bring Ted’s queer fantasia to life.”

In an interview with The Advocate, Grande expressed his excitement about his role as Kelly Raymour & Flanigan. “Playing the fabulous and flatulent Kelly has been an absolute dream. Get ready for a sensational blend of mystery, laughs, and a whole lot of fabulousness!” he said, reflecting the podcast’s lively and humorous tone.

Malawer, who co-wrote Red, White & Royal Blue, described the podcast in a press release as “a murder mystery, a hysterical queer romp, and the perfect distraction while you’re stuck in traffic and shoveling down a Chalupa Supreme.” In his interview with The Advocate, Malawer emphasized the importance of representation in LGBTQ + storytelling, aiming to create a joyful and entertaining experience that resonates with deeper themes.

Reflecting on the project’s origins, Malawer explained that the idea came to him about a year and a half ago when he had time to focus on his creative projects due to the industry writer’s strike. This break allowed him to channel his creative energies into a project that he felt passionately about. Malawer said that the cast was eager to participate, leading to a collaborative and dynamic production process where everyone brought their full talent to the table.

Grande also highlighted the unique opportunities provided by voice acting, noting that it allows for levels of extremity that might not be possible in traditional stage or screen performances. “Voice work allows you to go to such levels of camp and extreme where you might not be able to go on stage or on TV ,” he said. “It’s freeing and fun to exist in that space.”

Malawer hopes the podcast will reach a broad audience, breaking the misconception that queer content is only for queer people. “There’s a misunderstanding that gay content has to just be for gay people,” he explained. “If it’s good, enjoyable, and romantic, people will love it regardless.”

The podcast’s release during Pride Month adds another layer of significance to the project. It serves as a celebration of queer culture and storytelling, offering a platform for diverse voices and experiences, Grande and Malawer said.

Malawer expressed his wish that the podcast will be a source of entertainment and representation for listeners. “Everyone deserves to be entertained. Everyone deserves to see themselves,” he said. “We just want people to have fun and celebrate Pride, celebrate who they are.”