Scroll To Top
Arts & Entertainment

Talking ‘Does This Murder Make Me Look Gay?!’ podcast with Ted Malawer and Frankie Grande

Does This Murder Make Me Look Gay podcast episode cover art Frankie Grande
Ninth Planet Audio

The pair is involved in a new podcast that tells the queer story of a murder mystery.

Cwnewser

A newpodcast that debuted earlier this month asks the provocative question, Does This Murder Make Me Look Gay?

This bold and entertaining narrative series from Ninth Planet Audio and iHeartMedia’s Outspoken Podcast Network is the creation of Ted Malawer, known for his work on the Amazon Prime hit Red, White & Royal Blue. The podcast promises a unique blend of mystery, humor, and unapologetic queerness, and it’s already generating buzz in the LGBTQ+ community and beyond.

The podcast features an impressive cast, including Michael Urie, Frankie Grande, Douglas Sills, Cheyenne Jackson, Lea DeLaria, Sean Patrick Doyle, Seth Rudetsky, Lea Salonga, Nathan Lee Graham, and Kate McKinnon. The story centers around Vandy Monroe III, a D-list movie director who invites his friends to his mansion only to be murdered. As a snowstorm traps the guests, the body count rises, and it’s up to mystery writer James Wilson, played by Urie, to solve the case.

In a press release, Urie shared his thoughts on the script: “My first thought when I read Does This Murder Make Me Look Gay?!’ was, ’No, but the title does.’ Upon finishing it, I realized I’d just read the funniest murder script of all time and couldn’t pass up the chance to help bring Ted’s queer fantasia to life.”

In an interview with The Advocate, Grande expressed his excitement about his role as Kelly Raymour & Flanigan. “Playing the fabulous and flatulent Kelly has been an absolute dream. Get ready for a sensational blend of mystery, laughs, and a whole lot of fabulousness!” he said, reflecting the podcast’s lively and humorous tone.

Malawer, who co-wrote Red, White & Royal Blue, described the podcast in a press release as “a murder mystery, a hysterical queer romp, and the perfect distraction while you’re stuck in traffic and shoveling down a Chalupa Supreme.” In his interview with The Advocate, Malawer emphasized the importance of representation inLGBTQ+ storytelling, aiming to create a joyful and entertaining experience that resonates with deeper themes.

Reflecting on the project’s origins, Malawer explained that the idea came to him about a year and a half ago when he had time to focus on his creative projects due to theindustry writer’s strike. This break allowed him to channel his creative energies into a project that he felt passionately about. Malawer said that thecast was eager to participate, leading to a collaborative and dynamic production process where everyone brought their full talent to the table.

Grande also highlighted the unique opportunities provided by voice acting, noting that it allows for levels of extremity that might not be possible in traditional stage or screen performances. “Voice work allows you to go to such levels of camp and extreme where you might not be able to go on stage or on TV,” he said. “It’s freeing and fun to exist in that space.”

Malawer hopes the podcast will reach a broad audience, breaking the misconception that queer content is only for queer people. “There’s a misunderstanding thatgay content has to just be for gay people,” he explained. “If it’s good, enjoyable, and romantic, people will love it regardless.”

The podcast’s release duringPride Month adds another layer of significance to the project. It serves as a celebration of queer culture and storytelling, offering a platform for diverse voices and experiences, Grande and Malawer said.

Malawer expressed his wish that the podcast will be a source ofentertainment and representation for listeners. “Everyone deserves to be entertained. Everyone deserves to see themselves,” he said. “We just want people to have fun and celebrate Pride, celebrate who they are.”

As the episodes roll out, listeners can expect to be swept up in a whirlwind of camp, mystery, and laughter. The firsttwo episodes of Does This Murder Make Me Look Gay?! are now available on the iHeartRadio app and all major podcast platforms.

Arts & EntertainmentMediaComedyYahoo FeedLGBTCrimePeople
cheyenne jacksoncomedydouglas sillsfrankie grandekate mckinnonlea delarialea salongamichael uriepodcastssean patrick doyleseth rudetskyted malawer
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - HuluOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Arthur Nory; Gus Kenworthy; Gabriel Santana
People

25 pics of hot, shirtless celebs just to remind us of warmer weather

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Photo Gallery Sexy Gay Men Elksa Glasgow Scotland
Photography

21+ steamy photos of Scotland’s finest gay men in Elska Glasgow

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

10 of the Best and Steamiest Queer Sex Scenes of 2023
Arts & Entertainment

10 of the Best and Steamiest Queer Sex Scenes of 2023

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio