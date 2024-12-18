Why Laverne Cox says she won't debate transgender rights

You won't be seeing Laverne Cox appear on Fox News any time soon — and for good reason.



The transgender actor and icon spoke at event a few weeks ago in Kansas City, Missouri for Planned Parenthood Great Plains, praising the organization's work while highlighting the connection between bans on gender-affirming care and bans on abortion.

Cox shared a snippet of her speech on Instagram where she explained how the media's "debate" about trans people negatively impacted her and discouraged her from engaging in conversations — particularly those she knows she shouldn't need to have. While "the video is grainy," Cox said that she "felt like sharing this sentiment today for anyone who needs to hear it."

