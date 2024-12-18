Scroll To Top
Arts & Entertainment

Why Laverne Cox says she won't debate transgender rights

Laverne Cox 2024 US Open Tennis Championships Transgender Pride 2023 march signs trans rights
Gotham/GC Images; Michael Tubi/Shutterstock

The Orange is the New Black actor recently spoke at event for Planned Parenthood where she highlighted the connection between bans on gender-affirming care and bans on abortion.

Support The Advocate
LGBTQ+ stories are more important than ever. Join us in fighting for our future. Support our journalism.
One-timeMonthly

You won't be seeing Laverne Cox appear on Fox News any time soon — and for good reason.

The transgender actor and icon spoke at event a few weeks ago in Kansas City, Missouri for Planned Parenthood Great Plains, praising the organization's work while highlighting the connection between bans on gender-affirming care and bans on abortion.

Cox shared a snippet of her speech on Instagram where she explained how the media's "debate" about trans people negatively impacted her and discouraged her from engaging in conversations — particularly those she knows she shouldn't need to have. While "the video is grainy," Cox said that she "felt like sharing this sentiment today for anyone who needs to hear it."

"I was depressed for a really long time because I was aware that I didn't want to go on TV and have debates about my existence, about my right to exist as my authentic self," Cox said in the video, to applause from the audience. "I didn't want to have debates on their terms and with their framing. I refused to do that. My humanity, my right to exist, is not up for debate."

Instead of engaging in these "debates," the Orange is the New Black actor appeared on an episode of The Daily Show ahead of the presidential election to mock Republicans' obsessive attacks on the trans community. She said at the time that the GOP focuses on culture war issues like race and gender because it's "easier than solving problems that actually exist."

"It has been my great honor to support the work of organizations like Planned Parenthood, Center for Reproductive Rights and others throughout my career and life," Cox wrote in the caption of the video, adding, "The relationship between bodily autonomy in reproductive justice and bodily autonomy for trans folks has never been lost on me. I salute those fighting for freedom every day. Thank you!"

From Your Site Articles
Arts & EntertainmentWomenYahoo FeedNewsPoliticsTransgenderHealthPeople
abortion accessabortion bansabortion rightsbodily autonomygenderaffirming carelaverne coxplanned parenthoodplanned parenthood great plainsreproductive health carereproductive justicereproductive rightstransgender health caretransgender rightswomen's healthwomen's rightsarts & entertainment
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

31 Period Films of Lesbians and Bi Women in Love That Will Take You Back

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

Earl Holliman
Arts & Entertainment

Gay actor Earl Holliman, star of 'Police Woman,' 'Twilight Zone,' and more, dies at 96

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
progress pride LGBTQ rainbow flag
Politics
Badge
gallery

These are the 5 states with the smallest amount of LGBTQ+ people

True
Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

Melania Trump sunglasses american flags
Politics

Melania Trump cashed six-figure check to speak to gay Republicans at Mar-a-Lago

JD Vance republican hypocrite who previously dressed in drag pictured with red lipstick and colorful wigs
Election

While Trump's campaign remains mum on photo appearing to show JD Vance in drag, the internet has thoughts

True

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio