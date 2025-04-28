Lux Pascal is 'incredibly proud' of her big brother Pedro Pascal for defending trans people

Lux Pascal is "incredibly proud" of her older brother Pedro Pascal as he continues to stand up for transgender people.

The out trans actor and model praised her brother's willingness to speak out for LGBTQ+ rights in an interview Sunday night with The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet of Madrid’s Platino Awards, in which she also celebrated his recent success in hit series The Last of Us and Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four movie remake.

“I’m incredibly proud, but the thing is that I’ve always known that he is a superstar," Pascal said. "It’s funny because people have been asking me, ‘Is he as kind as we think he is?’ And I’m like, ‘Yes!'”

Pedro Pascal went viral just last week after he told Harry Potter author and anti-trans crusader J.K. Rowling that her post celebrating the U.K. Supreme Court decision ruling trans women aren’t considered women under the nation’s Equality Act is "loser behavior," commenting: “Awful disgusting S--- is exactly right. Heinous LOSER behavior.”

Pedro also wore a “Protect the Dolls” T-shirt at his 50th birthday party and to the London premiere of Marvel’s Thunderbolts. "Dolls" is an affectionate term for trans women. The shirt’s designer, Conner Ives, is donating proceeds from the shirt's sales to Trans Lifeline, which offers a crisis hotline and other services to the trans community, and has raised over $70,000 so far.

“What makes [Pedro] so fabulous is that he wears all of his humanity on his sleeve, and he doesn’t hide who he is," Lux Pascal continued. "And I think that’s refreshing, because usually we move around the world hiding who we are. That’s the main lesson I’ve gotten from him: there’s no reason for me to hide who I am, right? And I think people are seeing that.”

Lux Pascal, 32, is the youngest of four siblings in the Pascal family. She made her stage debut in 2014 in the Chilean play La noche obstinada by Pablo Rotemberg, and had her first screen role the same year in the Chilean television series Los 80. She recently starred in the short film Bust, where she played a trans NYPD officer who goes undercover to infiltrate a drug ring, and has been cast in the upcoming thrillerSummer War, based on late Chilean author Roberto Bolaño's posthumously discovered novel.

Pascal first publicly came out as trans in an interview with Chilean magazine Ya at the beginning of 2021. Pedro shortly after shared a picture of the cover with a caption stating, “Mi hermana, mi corazón, nuestra Lux,” or “my sister, my heart, our Lux.”

Pascal said that she she two projects slated to release in the U.S. soon, but could not provide more details. As for how she's moving forward in the current anti-trans political climate, the actor said she is trying to "wait it out."

“Maybe it’s not a good idea, but I’m focusing in my work. I’m doing stuff, and I want to keep my focus in that, and hopefully the storm will cease," Pascal said. "But I’m grateful, and I’m extremely privileged, and I think that continuing that route will help other people think with more ease. It is a difficult time, and I wish it wasn’t as difficult. I mean, we just went through a pandemic. Can we all just chill for a while and show empathy towards one another? I don’t know, maybe I’m too much of a romantic.”