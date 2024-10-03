Scroll To Top
Racquel Chevremont is the LGBTQ+ representation that The Real Housewives needs

The model is latest queer star to join RHONY, next to Jenna Lyons.

rickycornish

The Big Apple is showing more of its rainbow.

The Real Housewives of New York City is back for its monumental 15th season and queer representation is right at the forefront.

Last year, the popular Bravo reality show made headlines when it was announced that Jenna Lyons would be leading the new cast of ladies as part of a formal reboot.

For this season, Lyons is bringing on one of her lesbian besties as Racquel Chevremont is joining the group of women and showing audiences her beautifully queer family.

"Like Jenna, we came out later in life and we've just thrived. Especially with everything on going currently, it's important. We're not just the first queer family, but [my partner and I are] also women of color, so that's a new thing for [RHONY]," Chevremont tells The Advocate.

Fans who watched all of shenanigans last season will remember that Brynn Whitfield loved flirting with Jenna Lyons on camera and the two even hit up a gay bar in one of the episodes.

Chevremont also peaked Whitfield's interest this season, so audiences can expect these two to flirt a bit.

"When I first arrived, [Brynn] was like, 'Jenna... I think I have someone new now!' It's fun. Who doesn't like to be flirted with? All of it is exciting. I love all of these women. They're amazing."

Although she's made new friends with her costars, it wouldn't be a typical Bravo show without plenty of drama.

"I might have participated in a little bit of it. It wouldn't be real life if there wasn't tension and drama, so that is a part of every relationship. It has to be, because otherwise you're not growing."

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Tuesday nights on Bravo. To see the full interview with Racquel Chevremont, check out the video at the top of the page.

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

