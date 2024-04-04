3 books to read before the November elections

'Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism' by Rachel Maddow
The nation is still reeling from the January 6, 2021 storming of the U.S. Capitol by insurrectionists supported and encouraged by Donald Trump. Eighty years earlier, far-right extremists also attempted to overthrow the government — a chapter in American history mostly forgotten but clearly due for a retelling. In Prequel, preeminent lesbian writer and journalist Rachel Maddow details the 21st-century near-coup that served as prologue to MAGA madness.
'The Kingdom, the Power, and the Glory: American Evangelicals in an Age of Extremism' by Tim Alberta
Speaking of Trump, it was evangelicals who elevated him to power back in 2016, disregarding his very un-Christian life. Writer Tim Alberta, a a practicing Christian and son of an evangelical pastor, chronicles how this religious movement’s ethos went from a love of God to a hatred and fear of others — especially LGBTQ+ people — and maps out its dangerous endgame.
'He/She/They: How We Talk About Gender and Why It Matters' by Schuyler Bailar
Tragically, it’s transgender people who find themselves most targeted and scapegoated by both evangelicals and right-wingers — especially when elections roll around. Trans activist and athlete Schuyler Bailar cuts through the smears in He/She/They, explaining why gender-affirming medical care is life-saving and how trans youth playing sports benefits all kids. Bailar’s book isn’t just for the ignorant; it also serves as a bible of trans joy.