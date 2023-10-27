MSNBC host Rachel Maddow’s new book, Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism, clinched the prestigious number one spot on the New York Times bestseller list. This accolade comes amid Maddow’s ongoing nationwide tour, where she’s been engaging with audiences about the critical themes explored in her book.



The book delves into the historical roots and modern implications of fascist movements in the U.S. Prequel emerged from a mountain of research Maddow conducted for her podcast, Ultra, and has struck a chord with readers, illuminating the extremist ideologies that target marginalized communities and threaten the country's democratic norms.

On October 18, Maddow shared insights from her book with The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser at George Washington University’s Lisner Auditorium in Washington, D.C. The moderated discussion was met with enthusiasm and applause from a captivated audience, showcasing Maddow’s meticulous research and storytelling’s significant impact in fostering critical discussions around the state of American democracy.



Maddow told The Advocate during a recent interview, “With this one, I was like, ‘Why are we having this version of the political right in America ascendant?’”

She also expressed concerns over the resurgence of Holocaust denial and anti-Semitism, seeking to unravel the historical underpinnings of these disturbing trends in American society.

However, the celebration of Prequel’s success was momentarily overshadowed on Thursday when Maddow revealed she had contracted COVID-19, leading to a temporary postponement of her book tour. Sold-out events in Colorado, Oklahoma, and Massachusetts will be rescheduled.

Despite this setback, the nationwide acclaim for Prequel and sold-out events to hear Maddow talk about the book underscores its timely relevance.

Her book serves as a stark reminder of the nefarious chapters in America’s history when ordinary Americans stood in the way of a push to embrace fascism. “That ought to be way more famous than it is," she told The Advocate. "And we ought to be really, really, really on alert that those same dynamics don’t work to derail the Justice Department now.”

Prequel is the fourth time Maddow has reached the best-selling list after Drift: The Unmooring of American Military Power,Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth, andBag Man: The Wild Crimes, Audacious Cover-up, and Spectacular Downfall of a Brazen Crook in the White House (co-written with Michael Yarvitz).