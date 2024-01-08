Scroll To Top
Spoutible joins Discord & Post to safeguard LGBTQ+ users, forbids misgendering and deadnaming

Happy Queer Teen Cell Phone LGBTQ Mom Spoutible App Forbids Transgender deadnaming misgendering
Image: Shutterstock

The social media platform announced a comprehensive policy update focused on protecting transgender individuals, enforcing strict measures against misgendering and deadnaming.

Cwnewser

Spoutible, a burgeoning social media platform born as an alternative to X, formerly Twitter, has made a pivotal update to its policies, reinforcing its commitment to the LGBTQ+ community, with a particular focus on transgender users.

The update announced last month, is a proactive response to the increasing concerns regarding online safety and respect for LGBTQ+ individuals.

Spoutible’s newly implemented policy is specifically designed to protect and affirm the identities of LGBTQ+ individuals, particularly those who are transgender. The policy prohibits intentional misgendering — the act of using pronouns or terms that do not align with an individual’s self-identified gender — and deadnaming, which involves referring to a transgender person by their former name after they have transitioned. These guidelines are part of a broader initiative by Spoutible to create a more inclusive and respectful online environment, addressing the concerns and needs of marginalized communities, according to an email sent to members of the platform’s community.

To ensure this policy is effectively enforced, the company says Spoutible has established a robust system of measures. These include a range of consequences for violations, from the deletion of offensive content to the potential for permanently banning users, depending on the severity and intent behind the actions. Additionally, the platform encourages its community members to actively uphold this respectful environment by reporting misgendering or deadnaming.

According to Spoutible, its team is committed to responding to these reports with urgency and sensitivity, reflecting their dedication to maintaining a safe and inclusive space for all users.

“With this new policy, we’re cultivating a community where every individual feels seen, heard, and valued,” Christopher Bouzy told The Advocate in a statement. “Our decision to implement this change was influenced by constructive feedback from various quarters, including an insightful dialogue with GLAAD. It’s a response to the valuable feedback from our users and a proactive measure against the alarming rise in hate crimes, particularly against transgender individuals.”

Bouzy elaborated: “We believe in turning words into action, and we felt now was the right time. This policy is a tangible expression of our core mission to offer a safe haven for all voices and a step towards an online world where respect for every individual’s identity is not just a policy but a universal reality.”

The initiative comes amidst a broader context of social media platforms increasingly recognizing the need to protect vulnerable communities from online harassment. In December, The Advocate reported on similar policy updates by other platforms like Post and Discord, highlighting their efforts to bolster protections for LGBTQ+ users, particularly those who are transgender.

Post, for instance, updated its policies to explicitly outline protections for LGBTQ+ individuals, a move applauded by GLAAD. Similarly, Discord expanded its Hateful Conduct Policy to include prohibitions against misgendering and deadnaming, aiming to ensure the safety of all users, especially those from the LGBTQ+ community.

Cwnewser
Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
